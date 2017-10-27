The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced yesterday that Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approved a generous performance-based award from the Michigan Business Development Program to Centria Healthcare to expand its operations in Michigan. Centria Healthcare will create 1,200 new jobs in Michigan over the next five years with the support provided by the state of Michigan.

Centria Healthcare is a leading national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, and currently operates in Michigan, Texas, New Mexico, California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and New Jersey. The incidence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is 1 in 68 births. With changes in diagnostic criteria over the years, it is estimated that there are between 1.5 and 2 million people with ASD in the United States, with as many as 60,000 new cases per year with each new birth cohort. Centria also provides in-home, private duty, and specialized nursing to children and adults with medically complex health conditions including rehabilitation for catastrophic injury.

Centria Healthcare started in 2009 in a 1,000 square foot office. Today, Centria’s corporate office is located on a campus that includes three buildings, utilizing over 35,000 square feet. Centria’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott Barry said the company considered other states for their new headquarters, including New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and Tennessee.

“While there were generous and very attractive packages to relocate, Centria’s home is in Michigan,” Barry said. “There is no doubt that we are a Pure Michigan company dedicated to serving more children and families, and at the same time growing Michigan’s economy by developing, retaining and attracting a new generation of talent in Michigan’s growing health care industry.”

“Centria is a shining example of Michigan’s strong health care industry, and we applaud the company’s decision to expand its headquarters here,” said MEDC CEO Jeff Mason. “We look forward to working with Centria as it continues to deliver valuable resources to the autism community and others in need of health care services.”

As the company continues to expand and grow, Centria is ready to hire. The company is seeking Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Behavior Technicians, Client Service Managers, Registered Nurses (RNs), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs), and qualified office support staff. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit Centria’s website to learn more about employment opportunities. For more information, please visit http://www.centriahealthcare.com.

For more information about Centria please contact Matt Blouin, Director of Marketing, at mblouin(at)centriahealthcare(dot)com or 248-342-2092.

About Centria Healthcare:

About Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC):

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community and talent development with the focus on growing Michigan’s economy. For more information on the MEDC and our initiatives, visit http://www.MichiganBusiness.org. For Pure Michigan® tourism information, your trip begins at http://www.michigan.org. Visit Pure Michigan Talent Connect at http://www.mitalent.org for more information on Michigan’s online marketplace for connecting job seekers and employers. Join the conversation on: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.