KVC Health Systems Releases 3 New Guides on Child Mental Health

New guides on child mental health from KVC Health Systems "When all children and teens have the opportunity to develop healthy brains through positive interactions with adults, families thrive and communities prosper."

To help educate parents, caregivers, educators, health professionals, leaders, and other community members, KVC Health Systems has released 3 new eBooks on child mental health. Research shows that when all children and teens have the opportunity to develop healthy brains through positive interactions with adults, families thrive and communities prosper. Download the no-cost eBooks at http://www.kvc.org/resourcelibrary.

KVC Health Systems is a national leader in behavioral healthcare, child welfare, and community health and wellness. It serves over 60,000 children and families each year in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Kentucky and West Virginia. Services include in-home family support, behavioral healthcare, foster care, adoption, youth substance use treatment and children’s psychiatric hospitals.

Guide: 5 Things Every Child Needs for Good Mental Health

Download this guide to learn what every child needs in order to develop a strong, healthy brain.

In this guide, you will:



Learn about brain development and how healthy brains are built instead of born.

Discover how a child's environment and experiences can positively or negatively affect their mental, emotional and physiological health.

Find out if the brain can change and what you can do to support a child's mental health.

Download your copy at http://info.kvc.org/good-mental-health.

No-Cost Assessment: Does My Child or Teen Need Professional Help?

Download this 10-question assessment to learn about challenging behavior and find out if your child might benefit from counseling or therapy.

In this assessment, you will:



Understand what your child's challenging behaviors mean and learn what you can do.

Answer 10 short questions to find out if your child needs professional help.

Gain peace of mind from knowing your child is supported and on the right path.

Download your copy at http://info.kvc.org/quick-assessment.

Guide: The 3 Types of Mental and Behavioral Health Treatment for Children and Teens

Download this guide to learn about some of the most common forms of counseling and therapy available for a child or teen and where to find them.

In this guide, you will:



Learn where to turn for help dealing with general life or school-related stress.

Understand the types of licensed mental health professionals.

Discover options for children and teens requiring a high level of care.

Download your copy here.

Looking for more resources?

KVC Health Systems and its community teams publish dozens of helpful articles across their 7 blogs each month. Topics range from how to develop parenting skills and build healthy relationships to inspiring stories about children and adults who overcame adversity. Visit the KVC Health Systems blog here or join KVC on Facebook.

View all of KVC Health Systems’ free guides in its Resource Library here.

Learn more about KVC's behavioral health services for children and adults:



In Kansas, call (913) 890-7468 or visit http://www.kvchospitals.org

In Kentucky, call (859) 254-1035 or visit http://www.kvcky.org

In Missouri, call (816) 895-4255 or visit http://www.nileskc.org

In Nebraska, call (402) 498-4700 or visit http://www.kvcnebraska.org

In West Virginia, call (304) 347-9818 or visit http://www.kvcwv.org

In all other states, call us at (913) 322-4900 or visit http://www.kvc.org

About KVC Health Systems, Inc.

KVC Health Systems, headquartered in the greater Kansas City area, is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that enriches and enhances the lives of over 60,000 children and families each year by providing medical and behavioral healthcare, social services, and education. KVC’s diverse continuum of services includes in-home family support, behavioral healthcare, foster care, adoption, substance abuse treatment, and children’s psychiatric hospitals. KVC serves thousands of children and families in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Kentucky and West Virginia. Learn more at http://www.kvc.org.