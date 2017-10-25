sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt Introduces New Catering and Delivery Services

sweetFrog Catering Programs "We’re a thriving franchise company that takes a great deal of pride in our commitment to developing innovative solutions that enhance the convenience factor for all sweetFrog customers." - Patrick Galleher

sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, the nation’s leading frozen yogurt chain, named America’s Best Frozen Yogurt by The Daily Meal, and a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, recently introduced brand new catering and delivery services at participating locations nationwide – making ordering and event planning more convenient than ever for all loyal customers.

sweetFrog’s CEO, Patrick Galleher, says this is the perfect time for sweetFrog to hop into the catering and delivery game because it’s a market on the rise from coast to coast. According to a recent study by investment firm, Cowen, the US food delivery and catering market is expected to blossom into a $76 billion industry by 2022 – representing a massive 79% increase in the next five years.

“We’re a thriving franchise company that takes a great deal of pride in our commitment to developing innovative solutions that enhance the convenience factor for all sweetFrog customers,” said Galleher. “We’re rolling out catering and delivery programs nationwide to ensure our customers can enjoy delicious sweetFrog products when a physical store visit isn’t possible.

“Our catering services also dovetail our commitment to community beautifully. Countless local organizations, including churches, hospitals, schools, businesses, etc. will use our catering services for parties, fundraisers, and other important get-togethers. Plus, parents can use catering for birthday and graduation parties. We’re excited to take sweetFrog’s award winning flavors to our customers!”

To qualify for delivery, orders must be $90, or more. Customers can call the order in to any participating sweetFrog store, or order online at sweetFrog.com. Two online catering sites, EZcater, and CaterNation, will also be taking sweetFrog catering orders. There are three specific catering offerings, including:



Pick-Up (10-50 people) – pre-order and pick up in store.

Delivery (20-150 people) – per-order and delivered to location.

Full Service (custom group packages) – pre-order and plan event. sweetFrog employee will be on site to set up and serve. sweetFrog mascots, Scoop and Cookie, available to attend.

sweetFrog’s Director of Product Development, Phillip Hipsky, says it’s all about making people happy where they are with a best-in-class delivery process.

“Catering and delivery was a natural next step for us at sweetFrog,” said Hipsky, “For months, our customers have told us they love the idea of enjoying sweetFrog desserts any place they want. Plus, we’ve developed a delivery process that’s superior to anything that’s preceded it in the frozen yogurt industry. The sweetFrog catering experience is different because we are dedicated to keeping the frozen desserts at the same firmness they find at our stores. We use special delivery coolers, and pack the treats in such a way to ensure sweetFrog desserts are the hit of any special occasion.”

For more information about sweetFrog’s catering and delivery services, please visit http://www.sweetfrog.com

For more information about the sweetFrog franchise opportunity, please visit http://sweetfrog.com/franchising

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

sweetFrog (http://www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh toppings choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores and mobile units including retail, mobile trucks and non-traditional locations (such as sporting venues) in twenty-seven states in the U.S, Dominican Republic and Egypt. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. sweetFrog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

###