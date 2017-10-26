After five years of discussing the project, and two years of creating the curriculum with the leadership of Columbia University and their Teachers College, as well as the on-site lab school Hollingworth Preschool – IP/ED is now in the hands of hundreds of schools nationwide. Imagination Playground and IP/ED are now working to identify a cross section of potential preschools that desire to utilize the curriculum in their classrooms with the intent of beginning the IP/ED pilot.

President & CEO, David Krishock has expressed the goals of phase two as – “Our goal is to identify approximately twenty schools that have the interest and time to work with us, introducing the project based learning modules to their young students." Krishock continued by saying – “educators are our friends and they have helped us greatly to get to this point – in identifying the need and supporting our development – we’ll now work together and collaborate to make what’s good even better!”

Heather Pinedo-Burns, Ed,D of Columbia University and Head of Hollingworth School follows by saying, “We’d love to place IP/ED in your preschool and work directly with educators through 2018, by incorporating your thoughts and idea; this will help us fine-tune our program”.

Anyone interested in knowing more about the mission of Imagination Playground and the goals for IP/ED, and it’s new Classroom Curriculum Project should contact them at 678-604-7466 or email them at contactus(at)imaginationplayground(dot)org.

About Imagination Playground, LLC,

Imagination Playground is a breakthrough play space concept developed to encourage child-directed, creative free play. The kind of play that experts say is critical to children’s intellectual, social, physical, and emotional development. Invented by architect and designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, Imagination Playground enables children to play, dream, build, and explore endless possibilities. Imagination Playground finds its home in daycare centers, kindergartens, elementary schools, children’s museums – and nature, discovery, and science centers, camps, community centers, children’s hospitals, hotels and resorts, public parks and more – in North America and over 70 countries worldwide.

