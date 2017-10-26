Frost & Sullivan We have found that Wallarm is able to adapt successfully and continues to secure our web application as it evolves

Wallarm today announced it has been featured by Frost & Sullivan in the “Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Analysis, Forecast to 2021” research report. In addition to the market analysis and forecast, the research takes a close look at how new security threats and increased competition from the newer vendors drives innovation. The report focuses on the support of the new protocols and technologies, importance of ease-of-use and accuracy of detection -- all key capabilities of the Wallarm AI-powered Application Security platform.

“As modern applications move to the cloud and adopt distributed application architecture, legacy WAF and RASP solutions can no longer protect these mission-critical web applications from new and emerging threats” said Ivan Novikov, CEO of Wallarm. “Frost & Sullivan’s report underscores the importance of protecting web applications and highlights key enterprise and large business requirements satisfied by Wallarm.”

“We have found that Wallarm is able to adapt successfully and continues to secure our web application as it evolves. Wallarm helped SEMrush protect our customers from bruteforce attacks. Also there were some notifications about vulnerabilities in our service, which we quickly fixed, significantly reducing the risk of exploitation,” said SEMrush security team.

Wallarm leverages its advanced AI engine to to adaptively generate security rules and verifies the impact of malicious payloads in real time. Wallarm is ideal for DevOps and security professionals looking for a security solution to protect their modern web applications and APIs from OWASP Top 10 attacks and malicious bots.

Wallarm products have many deployment options for a simple installation process. Solution’s hybrid architecture makes it easily installable in either on-premises or cloud environments.

According to Frost & Sullivan, “Web applications are the lifeblood for many enterprises, including many new businesses that solely exist and operate online. WAF provides a means to implement and enforce security policies as well as the active threat detection and blocking technologies necessary to protect these Web applications.

Wallarm WAF’s automatically generated security rules based on machine learning allow Wallarm to adapt security rules after every application release. This approach fits well with savvy technology companies who rely on CI / CD for their DevOps software environments.”

A complimentary excerpt from the Frost & Sullivan’s research report is available here.

Source: Frost & Sullivan, Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market Analysis, Forecast to 2021, October 2017