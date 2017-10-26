“We are excited to host Haute & Co. Bridal at our Chicago location,” stated Diana Richter, director of brand marketing, ELOQUII. “The holiday styling event will introduce many of the current and former Haute & Co. brides to ELOQUII, ultimately allowing us to build this important relationship.

Former and current Haute & Co. Brides will be treated to expert holiday and everyday styling advice, champagne and 40% off their entire purchase for the day.

“Haute & Co. Bridal is working on building lasting relationships with our brides long-after her wedding day,” stated Shannelle Armstrong-Fowler, founder of Haute & Co. Bridal. “Our holiday styling event with ELOQUII is our first step to introduce our brides to a fashion and fit focused brand that will enhance her style this holiday season and beyond.”

According to a recent Washington Post article authored by Tim Gunn, design educator, author and Emmy-winning co-host of “Project Runway”, the average American woman now wears between a size 16 and a size 18 and there are 100 million plus-size women in America, and, for the past three years, they have increased their spending on clothes faster than their straight-size counterparts.

“We are excited to host Haute & Co. Bridal at our Chicago location,” stated Diana Richter, director of brand marketing, ELOQUII. “The holiday styling event will introduce many of the current and former Haute & Co. brides to ELOQUII, ultimately allowing us to build an important relationship with fashion-forward women in the Chicagoland area.”

For additional information or to attend, please email info(at)hauteandco(dot)com.

ABOUT HAUTE & CO.™ BRIDAL

Haute & Co. is a luxury bridal boutique, styling brides sizes 14 to 32. The only plus-size bridal boutique in Chicago, Haute & Co. Bridal promises to share the best selection of gowns, through an engaging bridal experience and a stress-free and offers classic, fashion-forward wedding gowns for brides. Haute & Co. also carries veils, head pieces, wedding jewelry, belts, and select undergarments to complete the entire wedding styling experience. For additional information, visit us at http://www.hauteandco.com.

ABOUT ELOQUII

ELOQUII Design, Inc., based in New York and Columbus, Ohio, is a private company that is transforming the way plus-size women dress and participate in fashion. The pioneering e-commerce destination for contemporary fast fashion in sizes 14 to 28, ELOQUII offers exceptional style at a wide range of accessible price points. The Company – in merchandise categories including apparel, wide width footwear and accessories – debuts new and exciting trend-leading collections each month.