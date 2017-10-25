Global business marketing leaders will gather at Bloomberg, L.P. headquarters for The Business Marketing Association New York City 2017 Regional Conference—“Can Marketing Change the World?”—on Thursday, November 2. Tickets may be purchased online here.

The 2017 BMA Regional Conference will feature the presentation of the 54th annual BMA NYC Communicator of the Year Award, and new findings from both Siegel+Gale’s global study on the power of employee engagement and from BMA NYC Board Advisors’ survey of why millennials become marketers.

The following keynote presentations by the people who are helping to shape the future of marketing will explore the business and moral imperatives of communicating in the 21st Century.

Fearless Marketing: The Story Behind Fearless Girl

John Brockelman, Managing Director and Global Head of Communications and Brand Marketing, State Street Global Advisors, will take attendees behind the scenes of the “Fearless Girl" campaign which ignited a global conversation on the need for greater gender diversity in senior leadership, achieving both extraordinary commercial and cultural impact. In just 12 hours after the placement of the iconic statue in New York City’s financial district, Fearless Girl generated more than one billion impressions on Twitter alone.

When Culture Kills the Killer App

Josh Feldmeth, Senior Partner at Prophet and former CEO North America at Interbrand, will explore how break-out brands can implode with amazing speed when culture is given lip service.

The Age of Courage: Marketers’ Call to Action

Geof Rochester, Managing Director, The Nature Conservancy, will join in conversation about the evolving roles of corporations, NGO’s, municipalities and citizens in today’s world and the implications for CMOs and marketing teams in the stewardship of brands.

Engaged Employees Can Change the World. Should Marketing Get in on the Act?

Joe Pantigoso, Sr. Director, Global Brand, SAP; Margaret Molloy, CMO, Siegel+Gale; Brian Rafferty, Global Director of Research Insights, Siegel+Gale; and Anthea Hoyle, Strategy Director, Employee Engagement, Siegel+Gale will debut and discuss findings from a survey of more than 14,000 people across nine countries.

A Millennial POV: I Am a Marketer Because I Can Change the World

Elizabeth Bamonte, Global Consumer Campaign Manager, IBM; Marta Leja, Sales Director, Newsweek Media Group; and Christine Nguyen, Account Manager, Stein IAS will reveal new findings from BMA NYC Board Advisors’ survey of more than 100 millennial marketers on why more millennials than ever are choosing marketing as their business discipline.

Creativity: A Catalyst for Good

Ted Royer, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5; and Colleen Leddy, Head of Communications Strategy, Droga5

Will showcase some of their notable “humanity obsessed” campaigns and discuss the integrated media thinking behind each campaign.

WHEN:

Thursday, November 2; Noon to 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Bloomberg, 731 Lexington Avenue, 7th Floor East MPR, New York, NY 10022

The New York chapter of the Business Marketing Association, the largest association of B-to-B–centric marketers in the world, provides a like-minded community of New York-area business professionals and numerous opportunities to network, exchange ideas, and learn from experienced experts.

###