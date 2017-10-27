Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) and Redhawk Network Security announce the presenters for the Cybersecurity Education Summit, including experts from the United States Department of Homeland Security and the Interagency Countering Violent Extremism Task Force. The summit is a day for businesses and organizations to learn and discuss how to protect their sensitive information and assets and what resources are needed to address current and future cybersecurity threats. Cybersecurity is often an afterthought or considered too expensive, leaving smaller organizations vulnerable and exposed—when in fact, half of all cyber attacks target small businesses, according to the National CyberSecurity Alliance.

What: Cybersecurity Education Summit

Who should attend: Small businesses and organizations and medium-sized businesses and organizations who want to learn about cyber threats, how to improve their cybersecurity efforts, and what resources are available

When: Friday, November 3, 2017, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: OSU Cascades Campus, 650 Columbia Street Bend, Oregon 97702, Room: 209

How: Tickets are available for $50 for TAO members and $65 for non-members, and can be purchased via the TAO website: http://www.techoregon.org/events/cybersecurity-education-summit

Key presenters include:



Rebecca Craven, MPA, Center for Public Service (CPS) at Portland State University

Jess Daly, MPP, CPS at Portland State University

Kerri Fry, president, Redhawk Network Security

Leslie Golden, CISSP, president, Instill Security

Tyler Hardison, CISSP, PCI QSA, director of solutions and innovation, Redhawk Network Security

Lewis Howell, CISSP, CEO, Hueya, Inc.

Charlie Kawasaki, CISSP, principal, Software Diligence Services, LLC

Clara Tsao, White House Presidential Innovation Fellow and chief technology officer at the Interagency Countering Violent Extremism Task Force

Ronald D. Watters Jr., M.ED ESLC Cyber Security Advisor, Region X, Office of Cybersecurity and Communications, United States Department of Homeland Security

Key topic areas include:



The fallacy of the protected enterprise

Vendor vulnerabilities

Insight into United States Department of Homeland Security support and resources

Social engineering

Hacking

Outline cybersecurity needs of organizations

About Technology Association of Oregon

Technology Association of Oregon is a local nonprofit working to build opportunities, better our economy and unify a voice for innovation in Oregon and beyond. A recognized leader in shaping and growing technology and business communities, TAO empowers businesses and entrepreneurs through networks, events, advocacy, resources and more. With over 400 member-companies, TAO’s network brings together some of the largest companies in the world, small startups, and tech-enabled companies that are using technology to drive growth and innovation. For more information please visit http://www.techoregon.org.

About Redhawk Network Security

Redhawk Network Security is a trusted managed security services provider. Our goal is to help our customers develop security, IT, and networking programs and infrastructure to secure their brand, reputation, and assets. Our mission is to be mindful, meaningful, and masterful through the integration and support of well-defined, well-understood, and well-suited information security programs for companies and organizations of all sizes, especially those in highly regulated industries. For more information, please visit http://www.redhawksecurity.com.