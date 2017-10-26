Gubagoo.com Selling on Facebook Marketplace makes a lot of sense given that millions of people shop there for cars every day, and more and more people are buying cars online.

Gubagoo Inc., the leading provider of dealer communications solutions, today announced an agreement with Facebook that provides automotive dealerships the ability to sell their pre-owned inventory in the United States on Marketplace, a destination on Facebook to discover, buy and sell goods.

Getting started on Marketplace is easy. Dealers who are using Gubagoo ChatSmart and have enabled Gubagoo’s Messenger integration simply authorize Gubagoo to post to Marketplace. Within minutes, the dealership’s used car inventory is imported. Each vehicle will appear in a separate listing, and include a photo of the vehicle, a description, year, make, model, price, mileage, VIN number, and the dealership’s name and location. If prospective buyers have any questions or wish to make an offer, Gubagoo’s chat specialists will instantly respond through Messenger. Gubagoo’s operators are professionally trained to qualify incoming leads and upload buyer information to the dealer’s CRM.

“Gubagoo got our used car inventory posted to Marketplace in no time at all,” said Jesse Walker, Internet Marketing Director at Coral Springs Auto Mall. “I am looking forward to getting some fantastic exposure and increasing our sales pipeline.”

“Selling on Facebook Marketplace makes a lot of sense given that millions of people shop there for cars every day, and more and more people are buying cars online,” said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. “Our customers can tap into this tremendous opportunity to help generate qualified leads. Gubagoo manages all the details, and delivers qualified leads direct to the dealer.”

US dealerships that are using Gubagoo’s ChatSmart solution and Messenger add-on are eligible to participate. There is no limit to how many vehicles a dealership can post on Marketplace.

To learn more about Gubagoo or to arrange a live demonstration, please email hello(at)gubagoo.com or call 855.359.2573.

About Gubagoo

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Gubagoo is the leading provider of 24/7 auto dealer live chat, text, video, and call solutions. With a mission to provide a smarter, more cost-effective alternative to the old lead generation model, Gubagoo is the first dealership website solution that successfully makes anonymous traffic identifiable, and converts the 95% of dealer site traffic that traditionally defects. More than 2,800 dealerships, including some of the nation’s largest dealer groups, as well as OEM-certified programs, are using Gubagoo’s omni-channel communication platform to take their customer experience to the next level. For more information about Gubagoo, visit http://www.gubagoo.com, e-mail hello(at)gubagoo(dot)com or call 855.359.2573.

Gubagoo Media Relations

mWEBB Communications, Melanie Webber, (949) 307-1723, melanie(at)mwebbcom.com