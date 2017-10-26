Snow Mountain Ranch “We introduced this pass last year and it was a great success,” said Cassidi Peterson spokesperson from CCCSA “Colorado has some of the finest Nordic experiences in the country and the CCCSA punch pass affords holders an opportunity to explore them.”

After the recent snow, ski enthusiasts are itching to get out on the white stuff. It’s time to break out the winter gear and get ready for the season. However, if you’re looking for a way to explore a wide variety of resorts at your leisure throughout the snowy months, it’s time to talk about cross country skiing. There’s an extensive winter world out there and, with the 2017-18 Colorado Cross Country Ski Association (CCCSA) Punch Pass, exploration is even easier.

The CCCSA 2017-18 Punch Pass is on sale now for $99. Similar to a ski resort pass, the Punch Pass allows purchasers to enjoy more than 14 trail passes at nine different resorts around Colorado.

The punch passes are valid for two trail passes at each of the following locations:



Breckenridge Nordic

Crested Butte Nordic

Gold Run Nordic

Keystone Nordic

Snow Mountain Ranch

Tennessee Pass Nordic Center

Vail Nordic

It also includes unlimited free skiing on the Aspen Nordic Trail System and at Thunder Mountain Lodge. Additional discounts on rentals, tours and lodging with specified partners are also included in the pass. The Punch Pass is transferable and can also be used simultaneously: Take a friend and use two punches at once.

“The Punch Pass is a great gift for anyone who wants to experience a full day of snow activities as the punches are for trail pass access,” Peterson added. “Depending on the usage at each resort, you could try cross country skiing, skate skiing, snowshoeing or even fat biking with this pass.”

The 2017-18 CCCSA Punch Pass is on sale now for $99, but the price will increase to $120 on Dec. 1, 2017. Visit http://www.coloradocrosscountry.com/Punch-Pass for more information or to purchase your pass.

About Colorado Cross Country Ski Association

Colorado Cross Country Ski Association is the go-to source for information about Cross Country Skiing in Colorado. From family-friendly ski centers to world-class Nordic operations and deluxe guest ranches, our 19 member resorts and ranches, boast a combined total over 850 km of expertly groomed and backcountry ski (both skate and classic) and snowshoe trails, as well as top-notch instruction, equipment rental, lodging and retail sales. The CCCSA coordinates the Colorado Nordic Race Series as well as a multi-resort punch pass. Get more details online at http://www.coloradocrosscou

