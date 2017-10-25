Vendasta wins Trifecta at SIINDA Industry Excellence Awards 2017

Vendasta, the leading platform for selling digital solutions to local businesses, is delighted to announce that SIINDA, the Search and Information Industry Association, has honored Vendasta with three Industry Excellence Awards.

Member companies of SIINDA were recognized for their outstanding results with their product or services in mixed media, local search innovation, and technology. The annual awards banquet was held in Valencia, Spain yesterday as part of the SIINDA’s Media Tech Conference. The judging panel consisted of independent industry experts and media professors from throughout Europe.

SIINDA granted Vendasta three awards—the Gold Industry Excellence Award for a “Solution that Leads to Transaction” for the Vendasta Snapshot Report, the Silver Industry Excellence Award in “Technology” for the Vendasta Platform, and the Bronze award in “B2B” again for their Snapshot Report.

Vendasta provides agencies with white label marketing tools that they can brand as their own and resell to their local business customers. These tools include online reputation management, social media management, mobile-ready websites, and local listing management. Vendasta also offers a marketplace of rebrandable products that empowers agencies to acquire, retain, and grow customers.

The Snapshot Report is the crown jewel of Vendasta’s platform. It scans the online presence of local businesses and shows them how they’re performing in five key areas: listings, reviews, websites, social, and advertising. As a lead generation tool, its benefits are threefold. First, it sparks opportunities for agencies to strike conversations with prospects about their needs and helps them build credibility as a trusted expert. Second, it brings attention to urgent issues that local businesses may not know they have, thus creating dissonance and sparking an immediate demand for solutions. Third, the process leverages big data and automation to remove as much effort from the sales process as possible. This reduces the time it takes agencies to research businesses they want to prospect and allows them to devote more time to selling, ultimately lowering their cost of acquisition.

CEO, Brendan King says “It’s always fantastic to win an award, but to earn the trifecta of awards like this is a true honor. We are very proud of the Vendasta platform and our Snapshot Report, and want to continue to provide the best for our partners. We are always working to enhance the solutions we offer to agencies in order to help them help local businesses get found first in the competitive digital space. We work with leading edge technology and a team that is passionate about making our platform more effective, more efficient, and the #1 digital solutions platform for local businesses.”

Local businesses lack the time and resources to keep up with the online marketing they need to compete. At the same time, local agencies and media companies are challenged to provide relevant offerings and to sell them into the market in a profitable and efficient way. Vendasta’s creative approach brings the most comprehensive and efficient way to prospect, nurture, and convert new business.

The recognition at SIINDA come days after Vendasta received an Achievement for Business Excellence Award (ABEX) for Exports. This was awarded for demonstrating exceptional performance in exporting Saskatchewan goods or services nationally and internationally. Furthermore, Vendasta was also recently selected as one of the Top 10 Finalists in the Private Business Growth Award.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is the #1 platform for agencies selling digital solutions to local businesses. By offering a Marketplace of re-sellable products and services and an automated marketing system, agencies are empowered to acquire, retain, and grow their client base. Over 1,100 resellers use the Vendasta platform to sell to 700,000 local businesses around the world. Vendasta has been named one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Canada and one of the top 500 fastest growing in North America by Deloitte the past two years in a row. Vendasta has also been listed on the Canadian Business Magazine’s Profit 500 for the second year running. For more information, visit https://www.vendasta.com.

About SIINDA

SIINDA is the Search & Information Industry Association, the leading European based non-profit association bringing together companies in the search (digital, mobile, print, vertical directories and platforms), information, and telecommunication sectors as well as businesses providing "on demand" services. We have global members from Asia to Latin America and from Africa to Australia. We provide a wide range of member services from market research to conferences and summits. We are a resource forum where complementary market segments in search and information can connect, share, and grow. We are fostering the development of positive, ongoing partnerships that enable us all to prosper. We keep our members up to date with the latest market trends, technical developments, and critical legislation that might affect our businesses. We also provide a platform where seed level startups can mix with industry leaders. Our worldwide network of members fosters the exchange of ideas and the encouragement of partnerships. For more information, go to http://siinda.com.

