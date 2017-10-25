Service Objects Launches Newly Redesigned Website

We redesigned our website to prominently communicate what is most important to our customers: in-depth developer resources, guaranteed system availability, 24/7/365 customer support and bank grade security. - Geoff Grow, CEO, Service Objects

Service Objects, the leading provider of real-time global contact validation solutions, announced it has launched a newly redesigned website, http://www.serviceobjects.com. The redesign effort was undertaken to enhance the user experience and features a new graphical feel, enhanced content and improved technical functionality. Visitors can now more quickly find information on how Service Objects’ contact validation solutions solve a variety of challenges in global address validation, phone validation, email validation, eCommerce and lead validation. Free trial keys for all 23 data quality services can also be readily accessed.

As part of the launch, Service Objects also made significant updates to its data quality and contact validation blog, which contains hundreds of posts on topics such as fraud protection, address validation and verification, data quality best practices, eCommerce, marketing automation, CRM integration and much more. New content is published weekly and visitors can subscribe to have new content and updates sent to them directly.

“The recent launch of DOTS Address Validation International and DOTS Lead Validation International has firmly established Service Objects as the leader in global intelligence,” said Geoff Grow, CEO and Founder, Service Objects. “We redesigned our website to more prominently communicate Service Objects’ expertise in the global intelligence marketplace and continue to reinforce what is most important to our customers: in-depth developer resources, guaranteed system availability, 24/7/365 customer support and bank grade security.”

New features also include three ways to connect with our services: API integration, Cloud Connectors or sending us a list. For more information on our global contact validation services, contact us at https://www.serviceobjects.com/contact-us.

Founded in 2001, Service Objects is the leading real-time provider of contact validation solutions, validating online transactions in real-time, including contact name, address, phone, email and device. Using Service Objects’ global validation and location web services, businesses can identify potentially fraudulent contact records, transactions, append additional contact information, and process transactions in a more efficient manner. Service Objects has validated nearly 3 billion contacts, and major brands such as American Express, LendingTree, and Amazon rely on Service Objects for their data validation needs. For more information about Service Objects’ real-time web services, please visit http://www.serviceobjects.com or contact sales(at)serviceobjects(dot)com.