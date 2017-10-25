Proposed front elevation of Lido Villas - 3-story town homes in Newport Beach.

Landsea Homes, one of Southern California’s newest home building and development companies, is rapidly growing its portfolio of high-profile communities in the region with the recent purchase of 1.2 acres adjacent to Lido Marina Village, one of the the region’s most desireable lifestyle shopping and entertainment destinations. The upscale production home builder plans to develop Lido Villas, a luxury townhome project featuring 23 3-story units overlooking the Lido Marina and Newport Bay.

“We are very excited about the recent purchase for our luxury townhome community in Newport Beach. It is a great new addition to our California portfolio and extends our company’s commitment to offer high-quality homes in some Southern California’s most highly desireable and livable locations,” said Greg Balen, President, Landsea Homes California.

Lido Villas will offer five distinct floor plans estimated to range from 1,716 to 2,289 sqaure feet. These new homes will feature spacious living areas and roof top decks for residents to enjoy the bay breezes and views. The community is proposed to open for pre-sales in late-summer 2018.

Newport Beach is conveniently located to major employment centers in Irvine and South Orange County and is well known for its high quality residential communities, upscale shopping and entertainment centers, successful business community, excellent schools and a vibrant arts and cultural community. The city boasts a vibrant Bayfront and eight miles of beaches that offer outstanding fishing, swimming, surfing and a variety of aquatic and sports activities.

Landsea Homes purchased the land for Lido Villas from NPBay Investors, LLC and the transaction was brokered by Brandon Johnson and Erik Mykletun of Tierra Development Advisors.

About Landsea Homes

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes designs and builds homes and communities throughout the nation that reflect modern living—inspired spaces and features, built in vibrant, prime locations where they connect seamlessly with their surroundings and enhance the local lifestyle for living, working and playing. Landsea Homes is the U.S. division of the Landsea group of companies, China’s leading green technology property developer founded in 2001 in Nanjing, and one of the top 100 real estate companies in China with global operations in Hong Kong, Germany and the United States. For more information about Landsea Homes, please contact Kaylee Smith at ksmith(at)landsea(dot)us or visit http://www.landseahomes.com.