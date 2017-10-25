Astound Commerce, the world’s largest privately held digital commerce agency, has added customer engagement and social marketing services to its connected commerce suite of offerings through the integration of digital marketing experts from Groove, an award-winning digital and social marketing agency. With this addition, Astound Commerce now provides a comprehensive, fully integrated approach to digital strategy, combining ecommerce, marketing, customer experience, technology, analytics and insights to deliver value to global brands and retailers.

This deal combines Astound Commerce’s trusted brand, digital commerce leadership, technical go-to-market capabilities and global client and technology partnerships with Groove’s talent, digital marketing and social publishing expertise, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud capabilities. The result is a best-of-breed global digital connected commerce agency built to meet the needs of global brands and retailers as technology and consumer expectations evolve.

“The power of uniting Astound Commerce and the experts from Groove goes well beyond technology and marketing execution,” said Igor Gorin, CEO of Astound Commerce. “Our like-minded companies share a passion for solving complex technical and business problems, engaging and connecting brands with customers and a vision to deliver better solutions faster. We look forward to scaling our solutions together in the coming years to better serve our valued customers.”

Over the last 17 years, Astound Commerce has built a powerful digital commerce agency based on relentless pursuit of concrete results for global brands who are leading the digital revolution. The Groove team will round out Astound Commerce’s suite of services with deeply integrated digital marketing capabilities. Groove’s social marketing technology uses behavioral science to create unique digital experiences that build emotional connections between brands and consumers. Astound Commerce clients will be able to leverage these technology solutions to increase customer acquisition and drive engagement long term.

“We’re excited to join the Astound Commerce team,” said Sean Dunn, managing director and founder of Groove. “This move is a direct response to the changing landscape and its effect on the buyer-brand relationship. By connecting authentic brand relationships to leading-edge technology, our combined solutions will ultimately help our clients win in the age of the connected consumer.”

About Astound Commerce

Astound Commerce, the world's largest privately held digital commerce agency, combines strategy, technology, creativity, insight and a proven methodology to deliver exceptional digital shopping experiences. Through a forward-thinking, results-driven approach, Astound Commerce serves leading global brands such as adidas, L’Oréal, Under Armour, Jimmy Choo, Lacoste and Versace. Founded in San Francisco in 2000, the passionate team of nearly 700 dedicated, diverse industry and technology experts has decades of ecommerce experience and more than 400 implementations under their belt to address the complex challenges, advancing technologies and unique needs of global markets. To learn more, visit astoundcommerce.com.

About Groove

Based in Mill Valley, California and Norwalk, Connecticut, Groove is an award-winning digital and social marketing agency. Groove designs and deploys compelling integrated campaigns for the digital economy, offering rich, authentic and meaningful storytelling delivered anytime, anywhere, on any device. For more information, visit http://www.sfgroove.com