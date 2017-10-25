Vrtigo is helping brands confidently expand and embrace VR platforms while generating the highest returns, most accurate audience targeting and highest number of social media shares.

Ben Peirce, founder and CEO of Vrtigo.io, the leading provider of next generation VR analytics for content creators, marketers and global brands, today presented “Mapping ROI: Analytics that Matter” at the 2nd Annual Virtual Reality Strategy Conference in San Francisco. Vrtigo, a Samsung VR partner, has developed analytics to identify, measure and assess the revenue potential of virtual reality marketing content and ad placement within 360 degree video virtual reality content.

“Virtual reality embedded content represents massive untapped revenue potential for marketers and advertisers,” said Ben Peirce, founder and CEO, Vrtigo. “By arming VR creators with the statistical and analytical tools and dashboards that illuminate the additional revenue potential for their 360 degree content, Vrtigo is helping brands confidently expand and embrace VR platforms while generating the highest returns, most accurate audience targeting and highest number of social media shares,” said Peirce.

About Vrtigo: Headquartered in San Francisco, Vrtigo.io delivers analytics to identify, measure and assess the ROI potential for virtual reality marketing content and ad placement for 360 degree virtual reality video creators. Vrtigo.io has built out its proprietary analytics dashboard and metrics by analyzing more than 15 million 360 degree virtual reality video views. Vrtigo is a partner of Samsung VR.

