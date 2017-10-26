Our priority is making sure our facilities operate at the highest standards in order to support our customers with the very best quality and safest linen possible.

The Healthcare Linen Alliance announced today that one of its founding members, Paris Healthcare Linen Services, has earned Hygienically Clean Healthcare certification from the Textile Rental Services Association (TRSA) for its DuBois, PA facility. The certification signifies a facility’s commitment to best management practices in laundering, as verified by third-party inspection, as well as the laundry’s ability to produce hygienically clean linens. That standard of cleanliness is measured by microbial testing on an ongoing basis.

To attain certification, laundries must pass three rounds of outcome-based microbial testing demonstrating that their processes are producing Hygienically Clean Healthcare linens and garments. Experts in infection prevention including, nursing, epidemiology and other healthcare specialties work with the industry to ensure that Hygienically Clean Healthcare certification continues to enforce the highest standards for the cleanliness of healthcare textiles. Certification is dependent upon a facility passing quarterly testing to ensure that product quality is consistently maintained.

“Paris has been HLAC (Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council) accredited since 2006, and TRSA’s Hygienically Clean Healthcare certification further demonstrates our commitment to cleanliness and to provide hygienically clean linens to our healthcare partners,” said Paris President and CEO, David Stern. “Our priority is making sure our facilities operate at the highest standards in order to support our customers with the very best quality linen.”

The Healthcare Linen Alliance includes Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service, Emerald Textiles, Logan’s Healthcare Linen Systems, Paris Healthcare Linen Services, Superior Health Linens and Textile Care Services. The group serves a large area covering Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Southern California, Tennessee, Texas, Washington State, West Virginia and Wisconsin, as well as Canada.

About the Healthcare Linen Alliance

The Healthcare Linen Alliance is the better choice for national healthcare laundry. We drive down overall costs for customers through our combined size, scale and coverage. One of the largest commercial healthcare linen services providers in the nation; we serve nearly 1,500 customers and process over 455 million pounds of laundry each year. To learn more about the Alliance please visit http://www.HealthcareLinenAlliance.com.