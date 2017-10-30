The Kelly Brush Foundation is focused on ensuring that safety in alpine ski racing is modeled at all levels of the sport, from the elite level on the international stage to local clubs at small ski areas across the country.

The Kelly Brush Foundation has partnered with the local organizing committee for the Audi FIS Women’s Ski World Cup at Killington Resort on a Venue Improvement Initiative designed to improve on-hill safety for the upcoming event, Kelly Brush Foundation Executive Director Zeke Davisson announced.

As part of the Venue Improvement Initiative, the Kelly Brush Foundation has committed $40,000 to the two day women’s alpine ski event, matching a commitment by Killington’s parent company, Utah-based Powdr Corp., for a total of $80,000 that will go directly towards the purchase and installation of on-hill safety equipment, including safety netting to line the edge of the race course and impact protection to mitigate hazards on the course.

“The Kelly Brush Foundation is focused on ensuring that safety in alpine ski racing is modeled at all levels of the sport, from the elite level on the international stage to local clubs at small ski areas across the country. We are honored to partner with Killington to put on an event that sets the standard for venue safety at all levels,” Davisson said.

This is the second year Killington is hosting the Audi FIS Women’s Ski World Cup, which is scheduled for November 25 and 26, 2017. Last year’s event drew record attendance of more than 30,000 spectators over the two days.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Kelly Brush Foundation to continue providing a world-class venue for the top female athletes in the sport while continuing to provide a memorable experience for the guests,” said Killington Resort President and General Manager Michael Solimano.

In addition to supporting the World Cup, the benefits of the investment will extend to all athletes who race and train at Killington, which includes skiers from Killington Mountain School, Killington Ski Club and all participants of Vermont Alpine Race Association sanctioned events.

“The Kelly Brush Foundation continues to be a difference maker in supporting athlete safety,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Tiger Shaw. “The investment by the Kelly Brush Foundation and Powdr will help support safety standards and also set an example of its importance to clubs around the country.”

Vermont Alpine Racing Association President Tao Smith praised the foundation for ongoing commitment to improving ski racing safety.

“The Vermont Alpine Racing Association is grateful to the Kelly Brush Foundation for its tireless support for improving venue infrastructure and athlete protection and for the foundation’s commitment to World Cup racing at one of our local resorts,” said Smith, who is also head of school at Killington Mountain School.

Since its inception in 2006, the Kelly Brush Foundation has supported ski clubs and race organizations in efforts to improve ski racing safety by assisting clubs in purchasing safety netting, trail widening projects and safety awareness campaigns. The Kelly Brush Foundation has awarded over 20 miles of netting to programs around the country seeking to improve on-hill safety.

The Kelly Brush Foundation has deep roots in ski racing. The foundation was started after Kelly Brush sustained a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed while collegiate racing for Middlebury College. Together with her family, Brush started the foundation to improve safety in the sport and to provide adaptive sports equipment to others with spinal cord injuries. Brush’s mother, Mary Brush, is an Olympic skier who raced in the 1976 Winter Olympic Games in Innsbruck, Austria. Brush’s father, Charlie Brush was head alpine ski coach at Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont, an NCAA Div. 1 program with a legacy of producing Olympians. Lindsay (Brush) Getz, sister of Brush, and Davisson, husband of Brush, were also standouts on the Middlebury College Ski Team.

About the Kelly Brush Foundation: The Kelly Brush Foundation is a Vermont-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization inspiring and empowering people with spinal cord injuries to live active and engaged lives and improving safety in the sport of alpine ski racing. The foundation has helped purchase more than 600 pieces of adaptive sports equipment for individuals with spinal cord injuries. In addition, the foundation has supported ski clubs and race organizations in efforts to improve ski racing safety, helping protect thousands of racers around the country with safety netting, trail widening projects and awareness campaigns. Kelly Brush, together with her family, started the foundation in 2006 after she sustained a spinal cord injury while racing in NCAA Div. 1 competition as a member of the Middlebury College Ski Team in Vermont. http://www.kellybrushfoundation.org