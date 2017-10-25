Salt Lake Regional Medical Center is a recipient of the 2017 HealthInsight Quality Award Certificate of Recognition for the greatest overall improvement in Patient Perception of Care. The HealthInsight Quality Award Program is a nonprofit, community-based health care consulting organization, working to improve health and health care for patients and providers. The organization recognizes providers who achieve a high level of performance on publicly reported quality of care measures and promotes transparency in the healthcare system.

“The team at Salt Lake Regional Medical Center consistently sets its sights on offering the highest quality of care possible to all of our patients, which includes striving for continuous improvement,” said Dale Johns, CEO of Salt Lake Regional Medical Center. “The HealthInsight Quality Award Certificate of Recognition represents the dedication and hard work of our staff and physicians and exemplifies our commitment to excellence as a whole.”

The HealthInsight Quality Award Certificate of Recognition acknowledges hospitals that achieve high levels of performance on the care related to quality measures. To receive an award, hospitals must rank at or above the 75th percentile in the HealthInsight national rankings based on quality of care, patient perception of care, and outcome measures.

The HealthInsight Quality Award Program was launched in September 2004 to promote transparency in health care. For more information on the HealthInsight Quality Award Program, visit http://www.healthinsight.org, and click on “Quality Awards.”

About Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Salt Lake Regional Medical Center has been caring for the people of the Salt Lake Valley for more than a century. Built in 1875, it was one of the first hospitals in the Salt Lake Valley. Salt Lake Regional offers comprehensive healthcare services, including emergency care, heart care, advanced surgical procedures, diagnostic imaging, maternity care, women’s services and help for a broad range of medical conditions. Currently, the 158-bed hospital encompasses 316,000 sq. ft. of medical facilities, including three medical office buildings on campus. Salt Lake Regional Medical Center is directly or indirectly owned by an entity that proudly includes physician owners, including certain members of the hospital’s medical staff. For more information, visit saltlakeregional.com or call 1-866-431-WELL (9355).

About Steward Health Care

Steward Health Care, the largest private hospital operator in the United States, is a physician-led health care services organization committed to providing the highest quality of care in the communities where patients live. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Steward operates 36 community hospitals nationwide that employ approximately 37,000 people and regularly receive top awards for quality and safety. The Steward network includes more than 26 urgent care centers, 42 preferred skilled nursing facilities, substantial behavioral health services, over 7,300 beds under management, and more than 1.1 million covered lives through the company’s managed care and health insurance services.

Steward’s unique health care service delivery model leverages technology, innovation, and care coordination to keep patients healthier. With a culture that prioritizes agility, resourcefulness, and continuous improvement, Steward is recognized as one of the nation’s leading accountable care organizations. The Steward Health Care Network includes thousands of physicians who care for approximately 2 million patients annually. Steward Medical Group, the company’s employed physician group, provides more than 1 million patient encounters per year. The Steward Hospital Group operates hospitals in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.

Additional information is available at http://www.steward.org.