The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announced Michael Greger, MD, FACLM, winner of its 2017 Lifestyle Medicine Trailblazer Award and T. Colin Campbell, PhD, winner of its 2017 Lifestyle Medicine Lifetime Achievement award. In addition, it awarded the Donald A. Pegg Student Leadership Awards to four students. The annual awards were presented at ACLM’s 2017 Lifestyle Medicine Awards Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Tucson, AZ.

The Lifestyle Medicine Trailblazer Award recognizes a leader in the field of Lifestyle Medicine, helping strengthen the foundation laid by others while advancing it through innovation. Greger, a founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, is a physician, internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety and public health issues and a New York Times best-selling author of How Not to Die, the Fifteen Leading Causes of Death. He provides freely available nutritional information at NutritionFacts.org.

Past winners of the Trailblazer Award include: Neal Barnard, MD, Adjunct Associate Professor of Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine in Washington, DC, and President of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine; and John Kelly, MD, MPH, Founding President of ACLM and Medical Director for Black Hills Health and Education Center, a residential lifestyle treatment center in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

"Hundreds of thousands continue to die from preventable, reversible conditions," said Greger. "It is so critical to put forward the life-saving message of a whole-food, plant-based diet and healthy lifestyle. I am so honored to be named among the role models who have won this award. They are the reason why I do what I do today."

Presented by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine and the Lifestyle Medicine Foundation, the Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes lifetime achievement in the field and is the highest honor bestowed on a healthcare pioneer. This award recognizes a significant body of work over a significant span of time that has advanced the field of Lifestyle Medicine, and, in the process, paved the way for others to follow. The Lifetime Achievement award is presented to individuals who have been devoted to the cause of Lifestyle Medicine for half of their lives or more. Campbell, Professor Emeritus of Nutritional Biochemistry at Cornell University, was featured in the internationally recognized documentary Forks Over Knives, and is co-author of two groundbreaking works on the effect of nutrition on long-term health, The China Study and WHOLE.

"I respect Colin Campbell for his integrity and willingness to follow the evidence and then both adopt it and act on it," said George Guthrie, MD, MPH, FACLM. "He has been instrumental through his writing in changing the perspective and behavior of many physicians and lay people. No one deserves this award more."

Past winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award include: Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD, a renown scientist and surgeon who presently directs the cardiovascular prevention and reversal program at The Cleveland Clinic Wellness Institute; and Dean Ornish, MD, best-selling author, founder and president of the non-profit Preventive Medicine Research Institute and Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

The 2017 Donald A. Pegg Student Leadership Awards, established to encourage leadership in lifestyle medicine at the student level for the advancement of this important field of healthcare, were presented to: Albert Barrera, University of Florida; Alicja Baska, MD, Medical University of Warsaw; Alyssa Greenwell, Ohio University--Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine; and Paresh Jaini, University of North Texas Health Science Center—Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine. Each created a Lifestyle Medicine Interest Group on their campuses.

