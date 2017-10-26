Positronic Appoints Electro Enterprises as an Authorized Distributor

Positronic, a global manufacturer of high reliability electronic connector products based in Springfield, Missouri, USA, has appointed Electro Enterprises as an authorized distributor for the full line of Positronic products in the North American market.

“Electro Enterprises has a long history as a leading distributor of interconnect products in our industry," states Positronic Director of Field Sales, Mr. Todd Jones. “With their centrally located headquarters and warehouse based in the Oklahoma City, Electro is well positioned to provide the electronics industry with excellent service and support.”

According to Electro Enterprises Director of Operations, Mr. Andy Enright, “We are extremely pleased to formalize our relationship with Positronic. We have been well aware of their reputation for superior quality and reliability in the interconnect market for many years." Electro Enterprises is now authorized to sell the entire Positronic connector product offering, which includes power and hybrid, D-sub, rectangular, modular and circular connectors. Many configurations of these series types will be stocked in the Electro Enterprises warehouse and available for immediate shipping. Customized or tailored solutions are available as well.

To learn more about Positronic products available from Electro Enterprises, visit http://www.electroenterprises.com.

About Positronic:

Founded in 1966, Positronic is a global manufacturer of highly reliable electronic connectors known for distinctive core capabilities, including solid machined contacts with low resistance/high conductivity for use in standard and quick--turn custom connectors. Key products include high power, D-sub, rectangular, modular and circular connectors. Customized solutions are available as well. Positronic is known globally for the unique ability to quickly modify existing designs or create new products to meet application- specific needs. Visit http://www.connectpositronic.com for more details.