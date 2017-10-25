I am thrilled to be joining MetaX at this exciting point in the company’s evolution. The team is leading the charge in bringing blockchain technology to the advertising space.

Today MetaX, a blockchain technology company driving development and adoption of open platforms and applications for digital advertising, and creator of the adChain protocol and adToken (ADT), announces the appointment of industry veteran, Alanna Gombert, as Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

As CRO, Alanna oversees product creation and strategy of open source initiatives and will utilize her extensive experience to help bring MetaX’s blockchain products to market. She reports to MetaX Founder and CEO Ken Brook.

"I am thrilled to be joining MetaX at this exciting point in the company’s evolution. The team is leading the charge in bringing blockchain technology to the advertising space.” said Alanna Gombert. “As blockchain is explored more in digital advertising as a solution to truly solve the problems plaguing transparency in the media supply chain, it is important to educate the community and engage in thoughtful discussions around how this technology will advance our industry. I look forward to having these conversations and fostering collaboration with brands, agencies, publishers, and technology companies to take MetaX and the industry to the next level.”

Prior to MetaX, Alanna served as SVP, Technology & Ad Operations, IAB, and General Manager, IAB Tech Lab. There she was integral in the development of the industry response to ad blocking with LEAN, OpenRTB 3.0, and played a significant role in the creation of ads.txt, which provides power to publishers to publicly declare legitimate inventory sellers. She also broadened the Tech Lab’s global reach with rapid growth in Japan, China, and Europe.

“We are fortunate to have Alanna joining the MetaX team. I’ve been a big fan of her track record at the IAB Tech Lab including her efforts behind the development and adoption of the Ads.txt specification among many other initiatives,” said Ken Brook, founder and CEO, MetaX. “Alanna is an astute leader in our industry, and her strong relationships and deep knowledge in both digital advertising and leading open source initiatives make her the best candidate for this position. She is uniquely positioned to help bridge the gap between blockchain technology and Ad Tech.”

Before the IAB Tech Lab, Alanna was General Manager, Digital Supply Investment, at Accuen/Omnicom Media Group. Previously she was Head of Digital Sales and Strategy at Condé Nast and founder of CatalystDesk, Condé Nast’s digital media trading platform. Gombert joined Condé Nast in March 2013 from Google by way of Admeld, where she ran the trading desk, agency, and demand-side platform relationships and helped grow RTB from an idea into an industry mainstay.

Prior to Admeld, Gombert worked at Right Media (acquired by Yahoo in 2007), the first online advertising exchange, where she focused on ad selection algorithms and market dynamics. Her early career included stints with Nielsen, DoubleClick, and in the finance world with JP Morgan Chase and Commerzbank.

About MetaX

MetaX is a Los Angeles-based, blockchain technology company driving development and adoption of open platforms for digital advertising. MetaX uses adChain to power ad-centric applications that allow the digital advertising supply chain to coordinate in a scalable, trustworthy and secure way. To sign up for company updates, please visit: http://metax.io/.