Leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) INFINITI HR, makes the Washington Business Journal’s list of largest private companies for the second year in a row. This year’s ranking comes in at number 41.

Every year Washington Business Journal ranks hundreds of the hottest area companies in their fields.

As a human resources outsourcing, payroll and benefits service provider with its headquarters in Burtonsville, the company made about $316 million in revenue last year. As one of the fastest growing companies in America by Inc. 5000, INFINITI HR joins this year’s list in the professional services sector.

The list is ranked by total 2016 revenue. Industries represented in the full list include: retail, professional services, technology, government contracting, construction, real estate, and more.

INFINITI HR has continued to grow at an exponential rate and has doubled the number of employees in the past five years. As the leading PEO for some of the most recognized franchise brands throughout the world, the company now has nearly 30,000 employees and clients in all 50 states.

To view the list, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/subscriber-only/2017/09/22/largest-private-companies-in-greater-dc.html.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers’ Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and other operational business coverages.

