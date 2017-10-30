Attorneys Join Forces to Form Williams Cedar, LLC, Trial Lawyers

Attorneys Gerald (Jerry) Williams, David M. Cedar, and Ari Goldberger announce the formation of Williams Cedar, LLC, a law firm focusing on a wide range of litigation and practice areas.

Williams Cedar will merge the practices of highly experienced attorneys formerly associated with Williams Cuker Berezofsky, Cedar Law Firm, and the Law Offices of Ari Goldberger. In addition to Williams, Cedar and Goldberger, lawyers Alan H. Sklarsky, Kevin Haverty, Beth G. Cole, Samuel Abloeser, Christopher Markos, and Shauna Friedman have joined the firm.

Williams Cedar will continue and expand its lawyers’ long established practices in complex plaintiff litigation, including civil rights and Title IX cases, environmental law and toxic torts, personal injury cases, railroad claims including those brought under F.E.L.A., medical malpractice, product defect cases, False Claim Act [“qui tam”] actions, workplace injury cases, including chemical exposure and construction accidents, consumer protection, employment rights, including whistleblower protection and overtime and other wage payment claims, as well as “first party” and other denied benefit claims against insurance companies. Details of the firm’s practice areas can be viewed on the firm’s new website, http://www.williamscedar.com.

Partner David Cedar said, “We’re proud of the experienced, dynamic team we’ve put together. We intend to combine a ‘high-end,’ quality approach to complex litigation while maintaining a personal, hands-on approach in which each individual client’s case is of paramount importance.”

Gerald J. Williams has received an “AV Preeminent” rating, the highest given, from legal publisher Martindale-Hubbell. He has been named a Pennsylvania “Super Lawyer” from 2007 through 2017 for environmental litigation. He has been lead counsel in multiple environmental, civil rights and class actions on behalf of plaintiffs in jurisdictions throughout the country. His cases have resulted in significant verdicts and settlements, and have established important legal precedents, including the establishment of medical monitoring as a remedy for the victims of groundwater contamination, lead poisoning, and other pollution.

David Cedar, who has been honored as both a Super Lawyer and a Rising Star in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for over a decade, was appointed by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Certified Civil Trial Attorney (2001), an honor awarded to less than one percent of all attorneys in New Jersey. He has successfully brought hundreds of claims to trial, and has been lead counsel in mass and class action matters that have prosecuted cases under Federal and State Environmental Protection Laws, Federal and State RICO acts and consumer fraud acts in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Renowned as an innovator, Ari Goldberger created a concept for an internet law firm in 1994, calling it EsqWire, with a domain he named EsqWire.com. In one of the earliest domain name disputes, the Hearst Corporation – publisher of Esquire magazine - challenged the name in federal court. The case settled, and Mr. Goldberger retained the domain name. EsqWire has since become a leader in domain law, handling hundreds of domain name transactions, and litigating domain name disputes in Federal courts.

The firm's offices are located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey.