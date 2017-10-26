Based on our unique ZONE Sonography® and mQuadro technologies, we can enable multiple new improvements and capabilities through these upgrades

Mindray, a developer of next generation medical technology, will feature two new upgrades for its Z.One PRO and M9 ultrasound platforms at the annual American College of Emergency Physicians being held October 29 – 31, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Both systems offer significant imaging, workflow and software improvements in addition to new transducers.

“Based on our unique ZONE Sonography® and mQuadro technologies, we can enable multiple new improvements and capabilities through these upgrades,” said Mark Miller, vice president of sales and marketing, Mindray. “It is imperative that we support our customers with ongoing improvements in both clinical imaging and workflow enhancements. These upgrades represent our ongoing mission to achieve this goal.”

The Z.One PRO upgrade includes an improvement to system boot up time with increased transition times and extended battery charging functions. Needle visualization technology is being added to the L20-5 and L14-5W transducers. Spatial compounding will be available for curved probes and frequencies in virtual array format. Extended calculation and reporting packages will be available as well as vector format and retroactive digital imaging clips. A significant new feature is transducer specific patient tracking, which enables the facility to track which transducer was used on which patient for better monitoring in the event of infectious disease. This becomes a permanent part of the patient record.

The M9 upgrade features three new transducers – the L16-4Hs, L20-5s and P8-3Ts pediatric transesophageal. New optional software enables contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) and CEUS quantitative analysis. Several enhancements help with improved cardiac image quality, small parts resolution and superficial vascular imaging are also included in the release.

Both the M9 and Z.One PRO will be compatible with Qpath, a leading electronic health record (EHR) system, providing seamless data flow from the imaging exam to the EHR and PACS. In addition, with these upgrades, the company is able to provide a five-year warranty on each new system.

“We value our partnerships with our customers and are committed to helping them provide state-of-the-art imaging solutions throughout the lifetime of the ultrasound system,” said Miller. “And, we look forward to continuing these efforts for years to come and ensuring a substantial return on our customers’ investment.”

