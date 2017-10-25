Stratecast believes that Telarix provides its customer base great value, particularly with its IXLink business exchange service

Telarix Inc. (Telarix), the leading provider of wholesale and partner solutions for service providers, is pleased to announce that Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan has awarded it with the Stratecast Global Customer Value Leadership Award in CSP Monetization for the Interconnect and Settlement market.

Each year, Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan presents the Stratecast Global Customer Value Leadership Award to the organization that provides a high level of value to its customer base in a market, in this case the Interconnect and Settlement segment of CSP monetization. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration. In addition to this award, Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan has also recognized Telarix as a market leader in CSP Billing Interconnect & Settlement in past years.

“It is Frost & Sullivan’s finding that Telarix’s innovative solutions will be highly successful in helping communication service providers (CSPs) reduce the cost of operations, improve the margins of network routing administration, and minimize errors and audit trail creation to meet regulatory compliance. Stratecast believes that Telarix provides its customer base great value, particularly with its iXLink business exchange service, which helps solve key business challenges found with information exchange between the thousands of global service providers involved in wholesale interconnect & settlement,” said Troy Morley, Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics & Monetization Strategy analyst with Stratecast. "The iXLink solution has proven to be highly successful in helping communication service providers (CSPs) reduce the cost of operations, improve the margins of network routing administration, minimize errors, and in creating audit trails for meeting regulatory compliance.”

“Telarix is pleased to be recognized as a leading provider in CSP Monetization,” said Marco Limena, Telarix CEO. “At Telarix, we always have our eye on the future, looking to continuously enhance our product portfolio in order to provide seamless support and innovative solutions for our carrier customers.”

Telarix is the only provider with an industry-wide business-to-business (B2B) portal offering telecom carriers a secure and collaborative environment in which to conduct business. Its iXLink platform, with a community of over 4,000 carriers from 200+ countries, is a unique telecom-focused, wholesale business optimization platform that enables CSPs to safely and securely trade rate-sheet, offer, billing, and contract information with trusted partners.

Rounding out the unified portfolio from Telarix is the iXTools suite, which includes a number of plug-and-play modules covering wholesale functionality such as rating, routing, settlement, trading, and data analysis.

About Telarix:

Telarix is a leading provider of interconnect and settlement software solutions to telecom CSPs worldwide. The Company’s products drive ROI for customers by enabling and optimizing voice, SMS, video, and data between CSP networks with wholesale billing, business intelligence, fraud management, least cost routing, and partner settlement solutions. Telarix supports a global community of over 4,000 carriers, including 38 of the top 40 worldwide, and processes over 300 billion voice, SMS, content, and data minutes each year. The Company's solutions serve as the standard in electronic information exchange for the telecom industry, offering carriers an unprecedented level of visibility and control of their interconnect traffic. For more information, visit us at http://www.telarix.com.

About Stratecast:

Stratecast collaborates with our clients to reach smart business decisions in the rapidly evolving and hyper-competitive Information and Communications Technology markets. Leveraging a mix of action-oriented subscription research and customized consulting engagements, Stratecast delivers knowledge and perspective that is only attainable through years of real-world experience in an industry where customers are collaborators; today’s partners are tomorrow’s competitors; and agility and innovation are essential elements for success. Contact your Stratecast Account Executive to engage our experience to assist you in attaining your growth objectives.

About Frost & Sullivan:

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Partnership Service provides the CEO and the CEO's Growth Team with disciplined research and best practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth strategies. Frost & Sullivan leverages more than 50 years of experience in partnering with Global 1000 companies, emerging businesses, and the investment community from 45 offices on six continents. To join our Growth Partnership, please visit http://www.frost.com.