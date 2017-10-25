Home Chef Introduces a Simpler Way to Make Your Lunch

By introducing 5 minute meal options, we’re hoping to make over America’s lunch hour. No longer are you restricted to lunch spots near your office, leftovers from the night before, or high delivery fees.

Home Chef, one of the largest national meal kit delivery services, is expanding the way consumers use meal kits. With Home Chef’s introduction of “5 Minute Lunches” consumers can now experience the benefits of meal kits during an additional mealtime--lunch. This innovative new menu is designed to provide customers with a quick and healthy meal option that cuts down on time but is big on taste. In the rapidly expanding meal kit industry, Home Chef is continuously innovating and listening to what their customers want next. This newest launch of “5 Minute Lunches” is the latest example of how this innovative company is, once again, offering solutions to address consumers’ needs.

The company’s new lunches begin shipping this week and include a versatile menu of high quality salads and sandwiches. These meals require no cooking and can be easily assembled at home or on-the-go in 5 minutes or less. The lunch menu will be in addition to its weekly offering of 11 different dinner recipes. These include carb- and calorie-conscious recipes, as well as recipes for dietary restrictions or preferences, including meals without soy, wheat, dairy and other ingredients .

“By introducing 5 minute meal options, we’re hoping to make over America’s lunch hour. No longer are you restricted to lunch spots near your office, leftovers from the night before, or high delivery fees. Home Chef now offers an innovative way to enjoy lunch- a healthy meal that you can quickly assemble on the go that costs less than $8.” says Pat Vihtelic, CEO and founder of Home Chef.

A new menu 5 Minute Lunch will be available each week to be ordered, including: a Cranberry & Blue Cheese Chicken Salad and a Chicken Pesto Ciabatta Sandwich, among others. Now customers can take back their lunch time.

About Home Chef:

As the largest private meal kit company in the country, Home Chef delivers nearly 2.5 million meals a month. It prides itself on having approachable meals, providing a large number of choices that customers can mix and match, while focusing heavily on its industry-leading customer service. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide from its three production facilities.