A Historic Picture of the Old Bank Building in Edmore Slated to Open as Daniel's Kitchen The eatery will feature a unique "pay it forward" plan, enabling those who can pay more to help those in need.

The historic bank building in Edmore, which also served as home to Miller Insurance Agency and later an art store, is slated to re-open in 2018 as a healthy eatery. Daniel’s Kitchen, as this innovative new restaurant is being called, is being opened by a group from the Cedar Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The eatery will feature a unique “pay-it-forward” plan, enabling those who can pay more to help those in need. Healthy, delicious meals will be available at low cost for those who can pay, with no-cost options made possible by local individual and business sponsors. The Second Mile Thrift Shop, located on Main Street right beside Daniel's Kitchen, is providing space and utilities for the new venture.

Food served at Daniel’s Kitchen will be modeled after the “Daniel Plan” or “Daniel Diet,” now implemented in many churches, but first used by the Old Testament prophet Daniel with positive and stunning results. The group behind the restaurant maintain that food can be incredibly tasty and healthy at the same time, and aim to back up that claim with great cooking.

The old bank vault, which takes up a sizable portion of the first floor, is being retrofitted into a pantry. The old tin ceiling had to be removed, but will be replaced by one very similar in look and style. One local craftsman will be refinishing the beautiful maple hardwood floor, while another has volunteered to make tables to fit in with the early décor.

“Our goal is to open in Spring of 2018,” said Cari Haus, chair of the Daniel’s Kitchen Committee. “The drywall is hung and we are ready to paint, so things are moving along as they should.”

You can find out more about Daniel’s Kitchen at the website, http://www.danielskitchen.org. To get regular updates, you can sign up for the newsletter at that site. If you have questions, please feel free to e-mail danielskitchenmi(at)gmail(dot)org, or call Mona at the Second Mile Thrift Shop (989) 427-6017 during business hours.