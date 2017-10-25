on the blocks with TritonWear “We’re always looking for innovative ways to help our athletes and coaches improve, and this project with TritonWear is definitely a part of that overall plan.”

TritonWear (http://www.Tritonwear.com), a Toronto-based sports technology company, announced a game changing project with the Canadian swim team, facilitated by Own The Podium, to achieve significant relay improvements at the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo. Catalyzed by Swimming Canada’s commitment to increase the efficiency of their relay takeovers, the collaboration is an ideal match.

“The world of international swimming is so competitive that the smallest edge can make a huge difference,” said John Atkinson, high performance director, Swimming Canada. “We’re always looking for innovative ways to help our athletes and coaches improve, and this project with TritonWear is definitely a part of that overall plan.”

Dr. Allan Wrigley, IST Director of Swimming Canada, agrees, reinforcing the notion of Swimming Canada being dedicated to improving in Rio.

“Swimming, and sport in general, has progressed to a point where it has become increasingly difficult to win Olympic medals,” said Wrigley. “The margins of victory are often small, and we believe working with sport technology companies provides tremendous potential to help close those gaps. We are extremely fortunate to have such a company right here in Canada who will be working on Canadian solutions, for Canadian swimmers. We believe this will provide us with the competitive advantage that we need.”

Swimming Canada’s implementation of TritonWear’s technology will begin with variable isolation. Providing coaches with athlete performance insights previously unavailable, the team will be able to isolate and target the exact variables most likely to improve overall performance in its athletes. This project will result in the creation of a new set of valuable everyday training tools designed to deliver on Swimming Canada’s Tokyo 2020 relay goals.

Swimming Canada recorded its third best Olympics of all time at the 2016 Rio Summer Games, bringing home six of Canada’s 22 Olympic medals overall. While Canada achieved a bronze in both the 4x100m and 4x200m freestyle relays, the difference between bronze and gold was a mere two seconds in both events. This initiative with TritonWear is designed to help the Canadian relay teams to close this narrow gap.

“As a proud Canadian company, in a rapidly growing sports technology industry, we are honoured to be selected by Swimming Canada for this initiative,” said Tristan Lehari, Chief Executive Officer, TritonWear. “Evaluating our system as the optimal solution to support Team Canada’s training needs heading into Tokyo 2020 is incredible. Helping athletes improve through data is at our core. The opportunity to aid in delivering performance improvement for Canada on the International stage is an ideal way to showcase the capabilities of our innovative technology.”

Swimming Canada athletes will begin training with TritonWear in November.

About TritonWear: The most accurate swimming wearable technology on the market, delivering performance improvements through data analytics. TritonWear works with clubs, schools and federations around the world, helping athletes achieve new heights. TritonWear captures and transmits a suite of performance metrics in real-time to screens on deck, and tracks trends over time for every outfitted athlete. The combination of personalized feedback and increased accountability for each athlete naturally increases engagement and overall success.

