ESM Partners with Paymerang to Boost Spend Management Automation

ESM, a top spend management solution for the education, government and nonprofit sectors, announced today that it has partnered with Paymerang, LLC, a leading provider of electronic payment solutions to businesses. Through the partnership, the two companies will combine offerings to help clients streamline the procurement-to-payment cycle.

“We are thrilled to partner with ESM,” said Nasser Chanda, CEO at Paymerang. “Our electronic payables solution makes our clients more efficient and secure. Now, they will be able to take advantage of ESM’s eProcurement platform to manage their spend. The efficiency gains are massive.”

Paymerang provides a simple, secure and profitable way for companies to pay their vendors electronically. Implementation is quick and easy — taking 20 hours of client time, generating immediate efficiencies and earning clients cash-back rewards of $50,000 per year on average. All while significantly reducing the risk of check, ACH and card fraud.

“ESM combined with Paymerang is a huge win for the customer,” said Anthony Rotoli, CEO at ESM. “Electronic payments are an important part of the procure-to-pay cycle for our customers, and we’re pleased to provide this capability through our partnership with Paymerang.”

ESM Solutions offers a suite of eProcurement and spend management solutions to help organizations control spend, improve visibility, manage contracts, collaborate with suppliers and make more informed financial decisions. With a highly flexible and modular solution suite, ESM serves the needs of both large and small institutions across the country and around the world.

About Paymerang, LLC

Paymerang provides electronic payment solutions for clients around the country in education, healthcare, media, manufacturing, services and beyond. Paymerang processes over $1.5 billion in payments annually to a network of over 50,000 suppliers from coast to coast, with 75% receiving electronic payments over traditional checks. For more information, please visit https://paymerang.com.

About ESM

ESM is a leading provider of cloud-based eProcurement and spend management solutions, offering sourcing, purchasing, analytics, and contract management applications. ESM’s fully integrated business automation solutions are tailored to help manage an organization’s spend and leverage business practices. For more information, please visit http://www.esmsolutions.com.