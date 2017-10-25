Customers across the globe trust Lexmark with their information. Being named a Leader in print and document security solutions by IDC MarketScape demonstrates their trust is well placed - Allen Waugerman, Lexmark senior vice president and chief technology officer.

Lexmark International, Inc. a global imaging leader, today announced Lexmark has been recognized as a Leader by leading IT market research and advisory firm IDC in its IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2017 Vendor Assessment.

This is the first IDC MarketScape to focus on print and document security. The study assesses the market for print and document security solutions and services among the top global hardcopy vendors and identifies their strengths and challenges.

“As we tell our customers, unsecured print equals unsecured IT,” said Allen Waugerman, Lexmark senior vice president and chief technology officer. “Lexmark’s comprehensive approach to security addresses the broad range of threats in today's environment.”

“Customers across the globe trust Lexmark with their information,” Waugerman added. “Being named a Leader in print and document security solutions by IDC MarketScape demonstrates their trust is well placed.”

The IDC MarketScape report notes that Lexmark’s “vertical approach, combined with Lexmark's expansive security solutions portfolio and professional services expertise, puts Lexmark in a strong position for delivering best-in-class security for its customers."

The report advises, “Organizations should consider Lexmark when they are looking for global consistency and sound functional skill sets for projects focused on output/document security. Lexmark should also be on the short list of vendors when breadth and depth of the solutions portfolio is top of mind.”

In addition to this report, Lexmark has been named a Leader in IDC MarketScape reports looking at managed print and document services / document workflow services in each of the five years those reports have been issued. (1), (2), (3), (4), (5)

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates innovative imaging solutions and technologies that help customers worldwide print, secure and manage information with ease, efficiency and unmatched value. Open the possibilities at Lexmark.com.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

