Dr. Ben Talei, owner and founder of the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery, has recently gained high accolades as a recipient of the 2017 Diamond Crystal Award by Aesthetic Everything®. Dr. Talei was chosen as a Top Facial Plastic Surgeon for the West region of the United States. This elite honor is one of many awards and nominations that Dr. Talei has received during his reputable career as a dual fellowship trained facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills.

Aesthetic Everything® is a leading promoter of the aesthetic industry and a valued networking tool for its members. Each year, they announce an elite group of 2017 Diamond Crystal Awards Winners within a wide range of aesthetic categories, including companies, CEOs, Presidents, Executives, Doctors, med spas, aestheticians, nurses, plastic surgeons, publications, charity, and more.

The voting process for the Diamond Crystal Awards is both complex and extensive, including over 10,000 submitted votes on nominations throughout the United States. Therefore, it is an honor to make the list, and winning the Diamond Crystal Award is a highly-esteemed accomplishment. As a recognized Top Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei is known for his excellence in a number of facial plastic surgeries and advanced reconstructive procedures. His training and expertise includes dual fellowship training in Facial Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Vascular Birthmarks and Congenital Anomalies with Laser Surgery.

“I am honored to be selected as a 2017 Diamond Crystal Award winner, which further motivates me to pioneer new techniques and pursue excellence in the field of facial plastic surgery,” says Dr. Ben Talei of Beverly Hills Center for Plastic & Laser Surgery.

Dr. Talei serves patients of all ages in a state-of-the-art facility located at 465 N. Roxbury Drive in Beverly Hills, CA 90210. Beyond his strong commitment to philanthropy and charitable works, he carries a reputation for using the most advanced, minimally-invasive techniques to produce natural and sustainable results. He offers a full menu of facial plastic surgery procedures and cosmetic treatments, including advanced facelift procedures, rhinoplasty, eyebrow lifts, non-surgical skin rejuvenation and more. Dr. Talei has pioneered numerous techniques in facial plastic surgery to improve patient experience, recovery and results. These include a lip lifting method that offers faster healing and more natural results than past surgical methods as well as an awake and painless deep plane facelift technique.

About Dr. Ben Talei:

A native of California, Dr. Benjamin Talei graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in Physiological Sciences. He received his medical degree at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine. Dr. Talei then went on to complete his residency training in Head and Neck Surgery at Columbia University and Cornell University Medical Centers, New York Presbyterian Hospital. Following his residency program, Dr. Talei became one of the only surgeons in the country to complete two separate fellowships in Facial & Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery including a fellowship at the Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York. In addition, Dr. Talei is a respected author, speaker and humanitarian.

