First Time Attendee Scholarship Available for 2018 iaedp™ Symposium

“We encourage all first-time attendees to take advantage of this opportunity," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation.

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™), recognized for its high-level education and training standards for eating disorder healthcare professionals, announces the scholarship offering for its 32nd annual iaedp™ Symposium slated for March 22 – 25, 2018 at the Omni Resort at ChampionsGate in Orlando, Florida. Intended for first-time attendees, the financial aid scholarships cover a majority of the conference registration fees for the four-day educational and training conference.

Financial awards are provided based on application responses. All applications will be accepted through December 31, 2017 and can be found and submitted online at http://www.iaedp.com.

“The iaedp™ Foundation strives to provide understanding to eating disorder treatment professionals through education, research and best practices,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp™ Foundation. “We encourage all first-time attendees to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Over 30 hours of continuing treatment education and research presentations is scheduled to occur during the 2018 iaedp™ Symposium through both informative presentations and exclusive networking opportunities. Attendees also have an option to participate in certification training, which begins one day prior to the opening day of the conference.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The iaedp™ Foundation proudly announces the supporting sponsors for the 2018 iaedp™ Symposium:

Silver and Event Sponsor: Avalon Hills

Bronze Sponsor: Breathe Life Healing Centers

Bronze Sponsor: Montecatini Eating Disorder Treatment Centers