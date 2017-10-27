Fenderson Law Firm Announces Annual Scholarship

Fenderson Law Firm is pleased to announce their first annual scholarship for law students in the amount of $1,000. Beginning September 1, 2017, the Florida based legal practice will begin accepting applications for their Fenderson Law Firm Annual Scholarship.

Law students can apply to the scholarship by submitting a short video sharing what they hope to accomplish after graduating law school. The scholarship will be awarded to one student based on a team vote by the firm.

In offering this scholarship, Fenderson Law Firm aims to ease the financial burden of school and encourage students to pursue their dreams, regardless of the barriers in front of them.

Applicants must be enrolled in law school to be eligible. Applications should be sent to gordon.fendersonflf@gmail.com. The email should include the following: Student’s Name, Mailing Address, School Name, School Address, How you heard about the scholarship, and the public link to the video on YouTube or Vimeo. For more information, please visit the scholarship page.

Submissions must be in by February 1, 2018. The winner will be announced on February 5, 2018.