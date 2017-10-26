Sunrise Hitek Adds Automatic MGL 43” Tape Applicator

Tape application is useful on many types of projects. It is particularly useful when sending marketing materials that will be installed on-site by a third party. Some examples of this include shelf wobblers, packaging boxes (shipped flat), POP header, and table tents. Tape can also be used to make folder pockets economically. An automatic tape applicator also adds ease and affordability to custom designed envelopes.

Sunrise already offer tape application on a variety of items. Generally this is done on premium items like shelf talkers and wobblers, seen at point-of-purchase in retailers. With fast automation tape can be added quickly and affordably to a whole new selection of items. Some examples include giveaway calendars; add a strip of tape in back to be along with the standard hole drill. Adding removable tape to the back of a booklet makes it simple to affix a business card or coupon. Making custom folders is limiting because there are usually high order minimums for the die-cutting. With automatic taping, a pocket can easily be affixed to any page.

The MGL 43” Tape Applicator allows for the accurate, speedy automatic application of double-sided tape. This machine will apply a programmable tape pattern. Its two tape heads can apply two strip of tape in one pass, saving on time. It accepts material up to 43” wide by up to 0.125” thickness.

Sunrise Hitek always make sure their equipment allows for its tasks to be done as quickly and efficiently as possible. Automation completes the task faster than hand application, which lowers production cost. Lower production cost result in lower costs for the customer. Also, automation improves overall quality of the job. The tape is affixed at the exact spot required every time. This speed leads to shorter turnaround times on projects as well.

Having been in the business for 30 years, Sunrise Hitek know what they need in their equipment. As a leader in digital printing they have acquired a reputation for specialty finishing. Their experience with custom packaging has led them to rely on taping for a lot of their boxes and prototype packaging. The MGL 43” Tape Applicator is an excellent addition to their lineup.

