Bethanie Mattek-Sands Receives Tennis Congress 2017 "Exceptional Role Model Award" "We of course admire you for all your wins. But we most admire you for who you are and for your example."

Olympic Gold Medalist Bethanie Mattek-Sands was presented with a special "Exceptional Role Model Award" at the 2017 United States Tennis Congress on October 23 in Tucson, AZ. The award was announced at the event's closing ceremony, which was attended by 224 adult nonprofessional tennis athletes and over 80 of the industry's top coaches and experts.

Tennis Congress founder P.J. Simmons presented the award, lauding Mattek-Sands for her extraordinary achievements, character, and leadership by example.

"Bethanie, you are one of our heroes," said Simmons. "Yes, you are an Olympic Gold Medalist, and a 5-time Grand Slam Champion who has reached the #1 ranking in the world in women’s doubles. You’re tied for the record of fastest serve in women's tennis history and have amazing fashion sense. But we admire and love you for much more than that."

"You are one of those rare public figures who bring us into your life by being so consistently open, warm, honest, and authentic," Simmons said. "You are a fighter who is tough as nails—but also someone we know has a heart of gold, whether taking care of your 145-pound dog Ruger or performing charitable acts with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. You match your intensity with an winning sense of humor. And this year, you have shown the world how wonderfully resilient and positive you are in the face of adversity. We of course admire you for all your wins. But we most admire you for who you are and for your example."

Bethanie Lynn Mattek-Sands is a U.S. professional tennis player presently ranked No. 7 in the women's doubles rankings. She is an Olympic Gold Medalist in mixed doubles, has won five Grand Slam titles in women's doubles and two in mixed doubles. She is currently recovering from an injury sustained at the 2017 Wimbledon Championships.

ABOUT THE TENNIS CONGRESS

