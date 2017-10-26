Woken Coffee Brand Launches Compostable Pods and Quality Brew

Woken, a new coffee brand focusing on Italian-roasted blends delivered in 100% compostable pods, is launching this week in Los Angeles, CA. In response to the meteoric rise of pod-based coffee, Woken saw an opportunity to bring together traditional espresso with a modern eco-friendly solution that protects coffee’s freshness without contributing to the world’s ongoing plastic crisis.

Their name doesn’t just connote social and environmental awareness, though. The actual waking part of the coffee — the caffeine content — is shown on their full product line so drinkers can decide how woken they’d like to be.

“We’re targeting mainstream coffee drinkers who love espress and the convenience of at-home single-serve, but are also conscious of the implications aluminum and plastic packaging have on the environment. It’s hard to change a coffee habit, so we’re offering something that makes doing the right thing easier.” Marni Borek, Partner

Woken’s pods are compatible with Nespresso®* OriginalLine machines, and can be purchased as a subscription via http://www.woken.coffee or on Amazon.

About Woken

It's a Fix. Coffee. Convenience. Conscience.

Woken is a sustainable-minded brand reducing waste that comes with coffee capsules, one cup at a time. Their compostable capsules are filled with quality roasted in Italy, packaged and distributed by North Americans, then returned to the Earth. The world's plastic crisis won't stop on it's own, but a even a little coffee fix adds up.