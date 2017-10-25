The Excy mobile app is helpful in keeping people motivated and on task, but it’s also a great way for physical therapists to monitor if patients are using the Excy at home and progressing. The more we can create effective exercise programs at home, the greater the likelihood of positive outcomes.

Excy (short for exercise cycling) makes quality therapeutic upper and lower body cycling programs easier anywhere with new guided on-demand physical therapy instruction now integrated into its mobile platform. Available immediately in the Excy Mobile Coach, the companion app for the Excy portable stationary full body cycling system, new ergonomic instructional videos demonstrate how to ride Excy properly as a recumbent exercise bike, upper body ergometer, unicycle, and range of motion device throughout the rehabilitation lifecycle. The company also announced a new “Backwards & Forwards” interval workout for training opposing muscles and for cognitive cycling, as well as a new smartphone holder for hands-free training.

“Excy is a high quality device that can help people from all walks of life improve their health, fitness, and quality of life by helping them take what they do in the clinic and apply it during everyday life,” said Julie Vanni, DPT at Biojunction Sports Therapy with offices in Wallingord and West Seattle. “The mobile app is helpful in keeping people motivated and on task, but it’s also a great way for physical therapists to monitor if patients are using the Excy at home and progressing. The more we can create effective exercise programs at home, the greater the likelihood of positive outcomes. I’m excited to see where the Excy team takes this company.”

Excy Connects Physical Therapy, Sports Rehab, and Exercise to Everyday Life for All

Stationary exercise bikes and recumbent exercise bikes are standard pieces of equipment found in most modern physical therapy clinics and are invaluable in helping people with foot, leg, hip and ankle therapies. Upper body ergometers, commonly referred to as a UBE, are also frequently found in larger physical therapy clinics for upper extremity injuries and in gyms for cardio and strength training for those with limited leg mobility. However, most people don’t have the budget or room in their home to purchase big heavy equipment to match the quality offered in the clinic at home. Even when they do have budget and space, equipment often isolates people to a single room, making it difficult to follow through with home exercise programs over extended periods of time.

Weighing only 14 pounds and easily folded for storage and transport, Excy eliminates these barriers with one high quality portable full body cycling system that never isolates riders to a room or even four walls. With 2-70 pounds of bi-directional resistance and a patented approach that prevents scooting, Excy is uniquely built for heavy-duty usage and offers a broad range of versatility for convenient full body training, rehab, and post rehab at home, work, or on the go. It incorporates the benefits of exercise bikes, recumbent exercise bikes, upper body ergometers and more into one simple, easy to use quiet portable system.

“I use Excy as an upper body ergometer to train for hand cycling races and have been surprised by how many different quality upper body workouts are possible from the comfort of anywhere,” said Travis Gaertner, a double amputee two-time Paralympic gold medalist and recent winner of the 26-mile Portland marathon who set a new hand cycling course record. “With the addition of the physical therapists videos, it will be really easy to fully explore more Excy workouts in a safe way and then jump into a hands-free rigorous workout with the phone connected directly to the cycling system.”

Excy has primarily attracted riders who temporarily or permanently are impacted by limited mobility due to an injury, surgery, genetics, a diagnosis like Parkinson’s disease, or a life altering health event. The new physical therapy additions to the Excy Mobile Coach now offer a wide range of instructions that includes nine leg cycling positions and 12 upper body ergonomic positions. These tutorials cover light movement after surgery all the way through advanced training post rehabilitation to build strength and endurance. To encourage riders to train opposing muscles, as well as assist those living with cognitive challenges like complications from a stroke, autism, or Parkinson’s, Excy also introduced a new “Forwards & Backwards Challenge” interval workout. In the new work out, users set their duration and intervals for pedaling forwards or backwards and the Excy app changes colors and vibrates to prompt a change in direction as a fun way to incorporate exercise and a brain training workout. Development of the “Forwards & Backwards” new workout was inspired by a young 17-year-old man who had a stroke in utero as part of his occupational therapy.

“There are countless apps for on-demand services from transportation, to finding a nanny, to ordering groceries, but getting the benefits of quality physical therapy equipment has required us to be in a certain place at a certain time,” said founder and CEO Michele Mehl who created Excy after feeling the negative health implications of sitting at a desk too long, breaking her leg with life-long complications, and not having time to exercise. “So often, an injury or diagnosis is the falling off point for our health and ends up leading to less movement and longer-term health complications. The more we can eliminate these hurdles, the better the health outcomes will be.”

Pricing and Availability

The Excy Mobile Coaching App is free and available in Google Play and iTunes and offers live, on-demand, and guided training while also keeping track of results. The new Excy Smartphone Holder is available on Amazon or directly on the Excy website for $34.99 and connects easily to the portable system. Download the app or click here for an overview of the new videos from physical therapists.

ABOUT EXCY

Excy is a lifestyle health and exercise brand committed to delivering better and different ways to conveniently connect cardio, strength training, and physical therapy to our lives at home, work, and on the go. Excy, short for “EXercise CYcling”, provides a commercial grade total body cycling ergometer with the widest range of adjustable resistance and versatility. Merging innovative hardware and software provides riders with a personal mobile coach for live, on-demand, and guided training whenever and wherever they want. For more information visit http://www.excy.com. Follow Excy on social media.