Life-long East Dallas residents themselves, Dallas real estate agents John Jones and Conner Cromeens are pleased to announce the formation of the Source Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's. With extensive detailed knowledge of the Dallas real estate market, Jones and Cromeens have synergized their respective talents and experiences into this dynamic team with the goal of providing a luxury service experience to their clients.

"What we envision for the Source Group is the unification of all the advantages that technology and the vast amount of information we have access to can provide, but without the loss of personalization and intimacy of working with and understanding each client's individual goals and future needs," says Jones, who has seen the industry change as both a real estate agent and a mortgage broker. "Homebuyers in Dallas have access to more resources than ever before. The Source Group stands out because we believe there is no substitute for experience and authenticity."

Both founders acknowledge that the nature of the industry is changing, but the personal touch is still a vital aspect of an important live experience, each of which is as unique as the clients themselves, something the Source Group will focus intently on.

"Residential real estate is a very emotionally charged business. Even though it's often brief, it can be a very intense relationship. We feel the high-highs and low-lows just as passionately clients do," explains Cromeens, who has many clients that have become lifelong friends. "We understand that home buying is an important life event, just like getting married or having a child, and feel it should never be relegated to anything less."

These ideals are firmly codified in the Source Group mission statement, "In everything we do, we believe that honor, integrity and kindness are not benefits, but the standard. We believe that community turns houses into homes. We believe that luxury is an experience. We do these things by offering tireless service, unmatched experience, knowledge, and a kind warm approach. We just happen to sell real estate."

Combined, the two founders bring vast and diverse experience and expertise from a variety of related areas that help give them a unique perspective in combination with their intimate knowledge of the nuances of Dallas neighborhoods. In addition to working in the Dallas real estate market, the duo also have experience in mortgages, home building, commercial construction, forensic auditing, zoning, and investing.

