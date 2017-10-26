The Executive Next Practices Institute (ENP), Orange County Chapter, today announced the speaker lineup for its 2nd Annual Next Practices Women’s Forum, which is co-sponsored by the Women in Technology International (WITI), Orange County Chapter. Featuring women leaders from Cox Business, Ingram Micro, UC Irvine and others, the event is being held on Thurs., Nov. 2, 2017, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the UC Irvine Center for Applied Innovation, 5141 California Ave., Suite 250, Irvine, Calif.

Focused on women’s strategic roles in accelerating the pace of change in today’s disruptive environment, this interactive session will examine how women are driving business results, organizational transformation and successful marketplace disruption.

Sharing insights are industry-leading speakers, including:



Melissa Beck, CEO, Big Brothers and Big Sisters

Rashimi Chatervedi, CEO, Kaygen

Tuni DeJesus, senior director, Catalyst

Jodi Duva, VP, Cox Business

Susan Howington, founder and CEO, Power Connections

Will Marre, Smart Power Academy, Women in Technology International (WITI)

Rebecca Marshall, VP, Global Sourcing and Real Estate, Ingram Micro Inc.

Cassandra Miller, CEO, See Jane Go

Margarethe Wiersema, Dean’s Professor in Strategic Management, UC Irvine

“Speakers at the 2nd Annual Woman’s Forum will share real-world next practices on how they balance business results, diversity and inclusion, including examples of how women are overcoming challenges in climbing the corporate ladder,” said Scott Hamilton, president & CEO, Executive Next Practices.

Schedule of events: Thurs., Sept. 21st,7:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

7:30–8:30 a.m. — Check-in and Networking

8:30–11:00 a.m. — Speakers

11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. — Networking

Cost is $55 for general admission with advance RSVP or $85 at the door. Free to ENP members. Click here to register or visit http://www.enpinstitute.com/events.

About The Executive Next Practices Institute

The Executive Next Practices Institute is an established organization (more than 190 forums since 2008) comprised of C-level and key functional leaders (CEO, COO, CFO, CMO, CIO, HR) who meet to review emerging trends and “first look” innovations in business and leadership strategies. Our highly interactive and collaborative sessions are held in a non-solicitation environment to encourage leaders to engage, create and build powerful business relationships.

About Women in Technology International (WITI), Orange County Chapter

WITI Orange County provides a local forum for women to network with each other, forge connections, share resources and discover opportunities in the technology industry.

