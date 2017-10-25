RE BackOffice is not responsible. We have reached an amicable resolution in order to avoid the unnecessary distraction, which will keep us from taking care of our clients.

Leading Pittsburgh-based commercial real estate service provider, RE BackOffice has found itself in the midst of a legal battle as the tension escalates between the two real estate research giants, CoStar and Xceligent. In view of the current climate, RE BackOffice’s CEO, Mr. Harbinder Khera has come forward to clarify their stance as a valued service provider.

Regarding the Costar litigation, (Case#- 2:17-cv-01354 at The Pittsburgh Federal Court) Harbinder Khera says, “RE BackOffice is not responsible. We have reached an amicable resolution in order to avoid the unnecessary distraction, which will keep us from taking care of our clients.”

RE BackOffice has been in the commercial real estate services sector since 2006 and has worked with some of the largest companies across the United States. The 11-year old company values its client’s privacy and data; and stands strongly by its core values of integrity and ethical business practices.