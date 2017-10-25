'Most Trusted Broker' and 'Broker of the Year' Awards ..The awards are testament to our Company’s long-standing reputation in a region we have such strong ties with, and to the fact that thirty years since our Company’s inception, we still remain the broker of choice in Jordan.

Windsor Brokers was awarded ‘Broker of the Year’ and ‘Most Trusted Broker’ at the 12th annual Jordan Forex Expo & Awards (JFEX) which took place on Wednesday, 18 October 2017, in Amman, Jordan.

The Awards show marked the expo’s closing by celebrating the financial services industry’s finest.

Asked about the awards, CEO Johny Abuaitah commented, “We are delighted to have been awarded ‘Broker of the Year’ and ‘Most Trusted Broker’ at this year’s JFEX. The awards are testament to our Company’s long-standing reputation in a region we have such strong ties with, and to the fact that thirty years since our Company’s inception, we still remain the broker of choice in Jordan”.

Both the awards come to reaffirm the Company’s position as one of the MENA region’s leading brokers, adding to their numerous other achievements so far in 2017.

About Windsor Brokers Ltd.

Windsor Brokers is an international, multi-award winning investment firm operating since 1988, offering a wide spectrum of FX and CFD products to retail and institutional traders globally.

Windsor Brokers is licensed and regulated by CySEC, EEA authorised and is one of the most highly capitalised brokers in the financial industry.