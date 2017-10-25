FoxDen Decor Launches New Gray Barn Wood Wax Finish

FoxDen Decor, a Houzz award winner and influencer, has released its latest product: gray barn wood wax – and fans of the brand couldn’t be happier.

“We are seeing gray barn slabs on floors, being used as backdrops and, of course, in plenty of wood furniture, says Jami Stewart, spokesperson for FoxDen Decor. “It’s easy to see why. Gray barn wood is beautiful and presents a lighter, more airy option for those that want solid wood accents without a heavy, darker look. Gray barn wood is very contemporary, allowing minimalism to shine through without compromising on the look and feel of real wood. Our gray barn wood wax helps preserve our furniture and other wood products. It makes them look especially enchanting.”

FoxDen provides a variety of exciting finishing options, from yellow dandelion to space black. Gray barn wood wax is a welcome addition to the lineup.

To learn more about FoxDen Decor, visit the company online at foxdendecor.com/shop.

About FoxDen Decor

We offer a unique selection of rustic furniture with styles ranging from reclaimed, door top, rustic, painted, cedar and much more. All furniture is hand crafted and finished by using a hand rubbed paste wax. Our reclaimed furniture is sanded down to a smooth to the touch finish and can be stained or left natural.

Contact Details:

Jami Stewart

7142 La Junta

Canutillo, TX 79835

Phone: 1-888-666-1113

Source: FoxDen Decor Rustic Furniture

###