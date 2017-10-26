NextGen SCADA Europe 2018 “Good opportunity to meet SCADA professionals, hear interesting updates from utilities and suppliers, network, share technical solutions, and participate in open discussions.”

“Many utilities we spoke to during our programme research for this conference told us that they are planning to overhaul their SCADA system architectures, add new functionalities, integrate with a greater number of IT and OT systems, and tackle the resulting cyber security challenges head on,” says Joanna Strumilowska, Conference Producer at Phoenix Forums, organisers of NextGen SCADA Europe 2018. “And whilst the decision to invest has been straightforward, selecting the right technologies and partners, implementing and integrating in a time and cost-efficient manner, and ensuring flawless operation and maintenance of these complex new systems is proving no easy task”.

And it was with this in mind that NextGen SCADA Europe 2018 was re-launched. Designed to meet the information needs of the electric utility sector specifically, this dedicated conference, exhibition and networking forum provides in-depth insights into 20+ utility case studies over three intensive days. Lessons learnt from the implementation and integration of state-of-the-art SCADA/EMS and SCADA/DMS solutions will be shared, as well as roadmaps for the future expansion of the infrastructure utilising IoT, Cloud, and Self-Learning solutions.

Alongside the case study driven programme, a series of technology innovation panel discussions, intimate roundtable debates, and personalised live demo lab sessions provide the opportunity for participants to get under the skin of the most challenging issues and fully understand the technology innovation opportunities to help propel their SCADA infrastructure development strategy to the next level. Last but not least, a networking evening reception taking place the evening of conference day one is open to all participants and provides a relaxed setting for informal information sharing and peer networking.

“Good opportunity to meet SCADA professionals, hear interesting updates from utilities and suppliers, network, share technical solutions, and participate in open discussions.”

Tom Rijnen, Application Manager - TenneT TSO

“I was extremely sceptical of everything cloud related until coming to this conference. However, after seeing many presentations on all the benefits and trends of cloud computing, I have started seeing use-cases in the company that could be related by private cloud.”

Andres Värva, Senior Specialist - Elektrilevi OÜ

Discussion topics include:



Next Generation Architectures – creating cost-effective, flexible, future-proofed system architectures to meet the needs of the rapidly changing digital grid

SCADA System Integration – achieving seamless integration of SCADA systems with GIS, AGC, and other IT and OT systems to maximise network visibility

Advanced Functionalities – incorporating new functionalities to drive the self-healing network

Data Processing – leveraging cloud solutions to manage high volumes of grid data and better inform decision making

Standardisation – utilising CIM to deliver seamless integration of multiple systems and ensure the effective flow of information to and from SCADA systems

Cyber Security – determining the optimal prevention, detection and response approaches to securing SCADA infrastructure

Speakers Include:

Aurelio Blanquet, Director, Division of Automation and Telecommunications & Chair EE-ISAC – EDP

Jan Vorrink, Manager National Control Centre, System Operations – Tennet

Markus Lenzin, Head of Substation Automation – Swissgrid

Paul Plessiez, Project Manager and member of EDI WG group ENTSO-E – RTE

Jorge Hidalgo López, Centre for Electrical Control and Integration of Renewable Energy – Red Eléctrica de España

Gediminas Černiauskas, Head of Control Systems Group – LitGrid

Arūnas Medekša, EMS/SCADA Architect – LitGrid

Boaz Landsberger, Information Security – Israel Electric Company

Abdo Saad, Department Manager - Con Edison

Arjen Jongepier, Innovation & Sustainability – Enduris

Nuno Pinho da Silva, Researcher - R&D Nester

Jose Manuel Corera Sanchez, Head of Control Systems – Iberdrola

Raido Rosenberg, Head of Network Systems Development – Elektrilevi

Tony Hearne, Future Networks Manager – ESB Networks

Laurent van Groningen, Lead Architect – Alliander

Peter de Koning, Lead Architect – Alliander

Walter Schaffer, Head of Load Distributor Center - Salzburg Netz

Stefan Straubinger, Electrical Engineer – Salzburg Netz

Lhoussain Lhassani, Data Communication and Cyber Security Expertise – Stedin

Anne Van der Molen, Expert Asset Management, Grid Strategy – Stedin

Alexander Harsch, Head of Cyber Security Resilience – Innogy

Johan Malmstrom, Cyber Security Manager PG Grid Integration – ABB

Frederic Wauquiez, Distribution & Smart Grid Senior Product Manager - GE Grid Software Solutions

Alexander Krauss, Project Manager – Siemens

Biren Gandhi, Global Work & Asset Optimisation and Renewable Energy Solutions Leader – IBM

Mark Ossel, Vice President - Networked Energy Services Corporation & Board member OSGP Alliance

Paraskevi Kasse, Network & Information Security Officer – ENISA

Glenn Janssen, Senior Manager – Accenture

Gert Rietveld, Senior Scientist – VSL

Event dates and location:

Conference: 30th & 31st January 2018

Seminar: 1st February 2018

Location: Hotel Casa, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Event website: http://www.nextgenscada-europe.com

