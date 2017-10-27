Antonio L. Viera

The Clearwater law firm of Carlson, Meissner, Hart & Hayslett, P.A. is proud to announce attorney Antonio L. Viera has been named partner.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Cuban parents, Viera grew up in Tampa, Florida and has lived there since. Viera received his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of South Florida and completed his legal education at Stetson University College of Law. He has practiced in the areas of Social Security disability, workers’ compensation and immigration law for eighteen years, and is dedicated to representing individuals in need.

“Attorney Antonio Viera prepared me well for what I was about to experience before the court,” said a former Carlson, Meissner, Hart & Hayslett client from Clearwater, Florida. “He made me comfortable and confident with the preparation.”

Viera is a member of the Florida Bar, the Hillsborough County Bar Association, the Tampa Bay Hispanic Bar Association and the Cuban American Bar Association. He is also a certified mediator and is bilingual. He and his wife reside in Tampa with their three young children.

Since 1971, Carlson, Meissner, Hart & Hayslett has served clients in cases involving personal injuries and accidents, criminal defense, DUI defense, workers' compensation, social security, disability, family law and immigration. The firm serves clients in multiple offices throughout the Tampa Bay area, and believes in every person's right to strong, fair and honest legal representation.