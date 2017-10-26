Bizagi Recognized as a Challenger in 2017 Magic Quadrant for iBPMS

We are extremely proud to be positioned as a Challenger in this Magic Quadrant and we believe that Gartner's vision is very closely aligned with our capabilities and innovation roadmap.

Bizagi, a leader in Digital Process Automation (DPA) and Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it was named a Challenger by Gartner, Inc. in the “Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites”. In this latest annual report Gartner evaluates BPM tools for intelligent business operations.

According to Gartner "Intelligent business process management suites use actionable, real-time insights from operations intelligence to augment the orchestration and automation of adaptive business processes. They help application leaders deliver better business outcomes by improving and transforming business processes."

Bizagi CEO Gustavo Gomez said, "We are extremely proud to be positioned as a Challenger in this Magic Quadrant and we believe that Gartner's vision is very closely aligned with our capabilities and innovation roadmap. It is clear to us that operational agility and contextualized experiences along with the effortless connectivity of people, applications, devices and 'things' have become the foundations for success in the digital age."

For Bizagi, being named a Challenger is no surprise at all considering the company’s disruptive business model and relentless innovation. Bizagi is unique in that organizations can fully experiment with Bizagi for free and join a community of almost 1 million users around the world, before making a highly informed investment.

"Organizations routinely select Bizagi for the independently recognized high value-to-cost ratio. This huge value is driven by two key factors; the ease-of-use of the intuitive platform that enables its adoption to spread right across an organization, and the powerful capability of the platform to empower better collaboration between business and IT teams." added Gomez

About Bizagi

Bizagi helps organizations to transform into digital businesses. Its process automation platform connects people, applications, devices and information to deliver the engaging experience that today’s customers demand. Fuelled by a community of almost 1 million users, Bizagi powers enterprises worldwide including adidas, BAE Systems and Old Mutual. For more information visit http://www.bizagi.com

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.