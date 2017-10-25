Until the investment campaign reaches $100K in funding, early investors will receive a special “Early Bird” bonus and purchase their shares in the company at a significant discount, at a $3.01M Valuation, instead of the standard $4.01M Valuation.

Modbook Inc., a privately held creative technologies developer, announced its first equity crowdfunding (Regulation Crowdfunding, "Reg CF") campaign earlier this fall, and has since raised over $50K in investments.

The company has been creating convertible tablets for the creative industry for years, and aims to become the first crowd-owned Mac tablet solution provider. Potential investors can purchase an equity stake for as little as $100 and share equally with all other shareholders in the potential future financial success of the company.

“We are thrilled with the progress of the Wefunder campaign so far,” said Andreas Haas, Modbook Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer and Lead Engineer. “The Modbook Pro X speaks for itself, and it’s clear that investors — both creatives and non-creatives alike — see the potential for this product and its market”.

Until the investment campaign reaches $100K in funding, early investors will receive a special “Early Bird” bonus and purchase their shares in the company at a significant discount, at a $3.01M Valuation, instead of the standard $4.01M Valuation.

MODBOOK PRO X PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price of the Modbook Pro X will be $4,898. Customers that already own a compatible 15.4-inch Retina®-display Apple® MacBook® Pro can order the We-Mod-Yours transformation service starting at $2,499.

Following the successful closing of the crowdfunding campaign, the new Modbook Pro X is slated to begin shipping in the United States in late winter.

For more information on the equity crowdfunding campaign as well as the upcoming Modbook Pro X, visit http://wefunder.com/modbook.

About Modbook Inc.

Modbook Inc. makes the macOS tablet computers that Apple won't. The company's multi-national team has developed a worldwide brand with products delivered to customers in 70 countries. Founded in 2012 and privately held, the company and its dedicated team are headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and at http://www.modbook.com.

Modbook, Touchpad Remote, Keyboard Stand, 3D-GripFeet, Mirrored Safe-storage, Striped Double-speed and MonoProp Mount are trademarks or registered trademarks of Modbook Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Apple, Mac, MacBook, macOS, Retina, FaceTime, High Sierra and Touch Bar are trademarks or registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Intel, Core and Thunderbolt are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.