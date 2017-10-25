Strong Third Quarter Performance for the BOMA 360 Performance Program

“With documented benefits like higher tenant satisfaction scores, higher rental rates and lower vacancy rates, it’s no surprise that properties are consistently renewing their BOMA 360 designations.”

The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International conferred the BOMA 360 Performance Program® designation upon properties across the U.S. and Canada in the third quarter. This quarter included the second largest class of renewals in the program’s history, due in part to the efforts of commercial real estate company Brookfield, which re-certified more than a dozen properties across Canada. MC Realty Group and The RMR Group LLC also continued the trend of companies submitting multiple properties across their portfolios as new designees.

The BOMA 360 Performance Program evaluates commercial properties in six major areas: building operations and management; life safety/security/risk management; training and education; energy; environment/sustainability; and tenant relations/community involvement. Since the program's inception in 2009, nearly 1,700 designations have been conferred in more than 70 markets worldwide, totaling more than half a billion square feet of commercial space. Earning a BOMA 360 designation offers buildings tangible results, measured through higher tenant retention and satisfaction scores, higher rental rates and documented operations and management savings and efficiencies as reported in designee surveys and by Kingsley Associates.

“With documented benefits like higher tenant satisfaction scores, higher rental rates and lower vacancy rates, it’s no surprise that properties are consistently renewing their BOMA 360 designations,” said BOMA International Chair Rob Brierley, BOMA Fellow, managing director of Real Estate Management Services and executive vice president of Colliers Boston. “The program also continues to serve as an important training and alignment tool for property teams, making it especially valuable for large portfolios.”

The new class of BOMA 360 buildings includes the following properties (* denotes renewal):

1201 Eye St*

Washington, D.C.

Managed by: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc

Owned by: 1201 Eye St NW Associates, LLC

1430 Enclave*

Houston, Texas

Managed by: Piedmont Office Management

Owned by: Piedmont Office Realty Trust

2 Queen Street East*

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

20 E. Thomas Tower*

Phoenix, Arizona

Managed by: LBA Realty LLC

Owned by: LBA Realty Fund II - Company V, LLC

303 West Madison*

Chicago, Illinois

Managed by: CBRE

Owned by: 303 Madison Chicago, LLC.

3121 Michelson

Irvine, California

Managed by: LBA Realty LLC

Owned by: LBA IV-PPII-Office, LLC

425 Market Street Building*

San Francisco, California

Managed by: Cushman & Wakefield

Owned by: 425 MKT REIT, LLC

4250 North Fairfax*

Arlington, Virginia

Managed by: Piedmont Government Services, LLC

Owned by: Piedmont Office Realty Trust

483 Bay Street*

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Northam Realty Advisors Limited

Owned by: Northam CCPF TenCo (BTS) Limited

710 Central Building

Kansas City, Missouri

Managed by: MC Realty Group

Owned by: DST Realty

7401 Corporate Center

Lakewood, Colorado

Managed by: The RMR Group LLC

Owned by: Government Properties Income Trust, LLC

75 State Street*

Boston, Massachusetts

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield Properties 75 State Co., LLC

9850 Key West Avenue

Rockville, Maryland

Managed by: Avison Young

Owned by: Harrison Street Real Estate Capital

Airport Tower

Irvine, California

Managed by: The Muller Company

Owned by: OC Airport Owner, LLC

Arboretum Lakes — 1001 Warrenville Road

Lisle, Illinois

Managed by: Millbrook Properties

Owned by: Millbrook Properties

Arboretum Lakes — 1011 Warrenville Road

Lisle, Illinois

Managed by: Millbrook Properties

Owned by: Millbrook Properties

Arboretum Lakes — 701 Warrenville Road

Lisle, Illinois

Managed by: Millbrook Properties

Owned by: Millbrook Properties

Arboretum Lakes — 801 Warrenville Road

Lisle, Illinois

Managed by: Millbrook Properties

Owned by: Millbrook Properties

Arboretum Lakes — 901 Warrenville Road

Lisle, Illinois

Managed by: Millbrook Properties

Owned by: Millbrook Properties

Bankers Court*

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Bankers Hall*

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Bay Adelaide Centre*

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Blaine Medical Center

Blaine, Minnesota

Managed by: The RMR Group LLC

Owned by: Senior Housing Properties Trust

Broadway Square Building

Kansas City, Missouri

Managed by: MC Realty Group

Owned by: Broadway Square Partners

Brookfield Place, Toronto *

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Building 15*

Indianapolis, Indiana

Managed by: Cushman & Wakefield

Owned by: Castleton Park Indianapolis LP

Building 30*

Indianapolis, Indiana

Managed by: Cushman & Wakefield

Owned by: Castleton Park Indianapolis LP

Building 40*

Indianapolis, Indiana

Managed by: Cushman & Wakefield

Owned by: Castleton Park Indianapolis LP

Burnett Plaza*

Fort Worth, Texas

Managed by: TIER REIT

Owned by: TIER REIT

Campbell Mithun Tower*

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Managed by: Cushman & Wakefield

Owned by: 222 South Ninth Street, LLC

Capella Tower*

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Managed by: Ryan Companies US, Inc.

Owned by: ASB Capital Management, LLC

Centennial Building

Kansas City, Missouri

Managed by: MC Realty Group

Owned by: DST Realty Deramus Building

Kansas City, Missouri

Managed by: MC Realty Group

Owned by: Broadway Square Partners

Edgeworth Building*

Richmond, Virginia

Managed by: Forest City Commercial Group

Owned by: FC Edgeworth Lessor, LLC

Exchange Tower*

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta*

Atlanta, Georgia

Managed by: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Owned by: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Fifth Avenue Place*

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

First Canadian Place*

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Frost Bank Tower*

Austin, Texas

Managed by: Endeavor Real Estate Group

Owned by: CSHV-401 Congress, LLC

Hallmark I & II

Addison, Texas

Managed by: The RMR Group LLC

Owned by: SIR Properties Trust

Hudson's Bay Centre*

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Jean Edmonds Towers*

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Marietta Chair

Kansas City, Missouri

Managed by: MC Realty Group

Owned by: Francor LLC

North Central Branch*

Hoffman Estates, Illinois

Managed by: Mary Kay Inc.

Owned by: Mary Kay Inc.

Northbridge Place*

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

One Lincoln Park*

Dallas, Texas

Managed by: Piedmont Office Management

Owned by: Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Place de Ville*

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Quadrant Building*

Greenwood Village, Colorado

Managed by: CBRE

Owned by: CBRE Investors AAF CalSTRS

Queen's Quay Terminal*

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Safford

Safford, Arizona

Managed by: The RMR Group LLC

Owned by: GPT Properties Trust

SGA Corporate Center at Kierland

Scottsdale, Arizona

Managed by: Development Services of America, Inc.

Owned by: Development Services of America, Inc.

SouthPark Towers I*

Charlotte, North Carolina

Managed by: CBRE

Owned by: CSHV SouthPark 6100 Fairview, LLC

SouthPark Towers II*

Charlotte, North Carolina

Managed by: CBRE

Owned by: CSHV SouthPark 6000 Fairview, LLC

Suncor Energy Centre*

Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

Technology Business Center*

Chicago, Illinois

Managed by: Cushman & Wakefield

Owned by: Ventas, Inc.

Thayer Place

Kansas City, Missouri

Managed by: MC Realty Group

Owned by: Broadway Square Partners

The Offices at Park Ten

Houston, Texas

Managed by: Hines

Owned by: Franklin Street Properties

Towers at Westchase I*

Houston, Texas

Managed by: Stream Realty Partners

Owned by: Franklin Street Properties

Towers at Westchase II*

Houston, Texas

Managed by: Stream Realty Partners

Owned by: Franklin Street Properties

U.S. Cellular Tulsa Customer Care Center

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Managed by: U.S. Cellular

Owned by: U.S. Cellular

Warner Center Acquisitions Partners*

Woodland Hills, California

Managed by: Hines Interests Limited Partnership

Owned by: Warner Center Acquisitions Partners, LLC

Wells Fargo Center*

Los Angeles, California

Managed by: Brookfield

Owned by: Brookfield

To view all the buildings that have received the BOMA 360 designation, visit the BOMA 360 building listings webpage. For more information about the BOMA 360 Performance Program, visit http://www.boma.org/BOMA360.