Eagle Mat Announces Fall Savings Our goal is to help mitigate the risk of fall weather injuries with safe and durable flooring options.

Eagle Mat and Floor Products, an industry leader in commercial flooring and matting products that focuses on safety, announced today its limited time seasonal fall discount. From now through October 31, 2017, shoppers will receive $25 off all purchases of $250 or more at EagleMat.com. Eagle Mat prides itself on providing flooring products that curtail slipping hazards in fall weather at an incredible price.

During rainy and snow conditions, the incidence of injuries due to slips and falls increases. There is a common misconception that slip and fall injuries “just happen” and that there is little that can be done to prevent them. Eagle Mat and Floor Products is committed to selling facility safety materials to proactively prevent falls for both visitors and employees.

“The changing seasons produce unique weather-related conditions that can create hazards for patrons and employees,” says Eagle Mat President Steven Blumberg “Our goal is to help mitigate the risk of fall weather injuries with safe and durable flooring options.”

In addition to hundreds of commercial safety products, EagleMat.com provides several types of building products, as well as mats specifically designed to keep high traffic surfaces safe.

The Premier Carpet Mat is the ideal combination of aesthetics and functionality. It’s high-quality anti-skid rubber backing helps prevent the mat from slipping, while its plush surface resists grease, oils, and moisture for maximum durability. Premier Carpet Mats are also available in 49 different colors to easily match your branding scheme.

The very popular Graphic Impressions Logo Mat is produced in a way that intricate logos and detailed design are sharp and, and long lasting. It’s nitrile rubber backing keeps edges flat to not create a tripping hazard. The Graphic Impressions Logo Mat is ideal for high traffic indoor areas to absorb moisture, control debris, build brand awareness, and improve safety.

The heavy duty Berber Supreme Entrance Mats are one of the most aggressive in trapping dirt and reducing moisture. Most commonly seen in high traffic entrances, Berber Supreme Entrance Mats are an ideal solution to achieve safety and cleanliness goals for entry ways, both indoors and outside.

Wet umbrellas are a nuisance for property owners and visitors alike. Eagle Mat’s Automatic Wet Umbrella Wrapper provides a hands-free system for the ultimate convenience and safety. Patrons and employees can automatically wrap wet umbrellas in a disposable plastic bag. This product proactively fights against rainwater accumulations, puddles, and accidents.

As temperatures cool off from hot summers, leaves begin to fall, and holiday season quickly approaches, the potential for snowy weather and increased foot traffic increases. Proactively prepare for inclement weather.

Use the coupon code FALL2017 to receive $25 off for orders $250 or more at EagleMat.com. This deal ends on October 31, 2017. For more information or assistance with ordering, contact Eagle Mat’s customer representatives at 877-333-1018 or visit http://www.eaglemat.com.

About Eagle Mat

Eagle Mat has provided commercial building and floor products, floor mats, and flooring services for almost 35 years. We began as a company for commercial businesses servicing the Baltimore, Washington, and Northern Virginia areas. We are proud to bring our commercial matting expertise online! We welcome all visitors to shop our wide selection of mats and commercial building products. Eagle Mat is proud to offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on all products. Now, visitors may rest assured that they will never pay more for their goods! We invite you to browse our comprehensive collection of industry-leading matting and property management products.