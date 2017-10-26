Revenu8 Announces Partnership with Intent Data Leader Bombora

Revenu8, the leading media company behind MarTech Advisor, HRTechnologist and ReadITQuik, today announced its partnership with Bombora, the leading provider of B2B intent data. With this partnership, Revenu8 joins Bombora’s publisher co-op, contributing further data into what is already the industry leading intent dataset. Revenu8 will also leverage these rich intent signals for their OmniChannel ABM solutions bringing both - the power of content and data to drive engagement through the buyers’ journey.

With numerous marketers competing for consumer attention, ABM is an absolute necessity for B2B marketers today. To boost marketers’ targeted data-driven marketing efforts and equip marketing and sales teams with insights about when their customers are actively in-market, Revenu8 partnered with the largest aggregator of B2B intent data, Bombora.

Amit Varshneya, CEO at Revenu8 said, “We are excited to partner with Bombora, widely getting acknowledged as the industry data standard for intent data for B2B Marketers. What marketers today face primarily, is a surplus of leads, which don’t necessarily convert. With Bombora’s intent data coupled with our comprehensive ABM offering and unbeatable content backbone, we can help our clients better manage the buying journey from prospect to loyal customer.”

The partnership with Bombora has boosted Revenu8’s flagship omnichannel ABM offering, providing a suite of marketing programs for enterprises, which includes ABM Display, ABM Social powered by AI, Branded Content Hubs, Webinars, Content Syndication, first-party data driven Lead Generation and powerful real-time ABM Analytics Reporting. Revenu8’s ABM formula aims to provide marketers targeted reach, with intent and install-based awareness about their prospects, which Bombora’s technology is expected to enhance manifold. With prospect personas defined, structuring marketing and sales campaigns for success is as straightforward as it should be.

Mike Burton, Co-Founder & SVP Data Sales at Bombora said, “Our partnership with MarTech Advisor allows Bombora to monitor more rich, unique, focused research behavior in the marketing vertical, adding more value back to all of the constituents in the Bombora ecosystem."

Revenu8’s ABM solution powered with Bombora’s intent data is now available for B2B marketers, making revenue goals easy to achieve with conversion-ready pipelines.

About Revenu8

Revenu8’s multiple media properties have evolved to become the fastest growing media brands providing unbiased news, industry research, software recommendations, and aggregated job opportunities for Marketing, IT and HR tech professionals. Leading marketing technology brands like Salesforce, IBM, Radius, Domo and SharpSpring have partnered with one or more of Revenu8’s media properties to reach and engage their targeted audiences to drive marketing performance across the funnel.

About Bombora

Bombora is the leading provider of Intent data for B2B marketers. Bombora's data aligns marketing and sales teams, enabling them to base their actions on the knowledge of what companies are in market for which products. Bombora's Surge™ data reports on changes in consumption on specific product related topics from within businesses.

The source of this data is the first co-operative of premium B2B media companies. Members contribute content consumption and behavioral data about their audiences. In turn, they can better understand their audiences, serve advertisers and monetize their inventory.

