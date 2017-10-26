Dwayne Sablatura’s 25 years’ experience leading teams and delivering commercial software worldwide will help continue Gimmal’s success providing solutions to the top enterprises, public sector agencies, and partners around the world.

Gimmal LLC, the leading provider of information governance, compliance, and content services solutions for the digital workplace, is pleased to announce the addition of Dwayne Sablatura, Vice President of Professional Services, to the Gimmal leadership team.

Sablatura’s 25 years’ experience leading teams and delivering commercial software worldwide will help continue Gimmal’s success providing solutions to the top enterprises, public sector agencies, and partners around the world. Prior to joining Gimmal, Sablatura spent over 10 years at Cheniere Energy, where he led a team that implemented commercial systems and procedures to start-up and commercialize LNG operations. He also led a professional service organization at PROS, where he managed a multi-disciplinary team implementing pricing software solutions for a wide variety of industries.

Dwayne comments, “I am excited to work with the specialists at Gimmal as we continuously refine our training and services with a focus on driving best practices for enterprise information governance, compliance and digital workplace solutions. This has historically been a very challenging effort in most organizations. I am fortunate to be joining a leader in the space with top quality people and solutions.”

According to Gimmal CEO, David Quackenbush, “Dwayne has the experience needed to understand the challenges Gimmal customers face. We are excited to have Dwayne onboard, and we are confident that he and his team will help our customers improve their business efficiency and operations with a combination of Gimmal solutions and services.”

About Gimmal

Gimmal provides the solutions organizations need to find information, govern content, improve business processes, and ensure records are in compliance, no matter where they are stored. Gimmal software automates processes, helps achieve interoperability between SharePoint® and SAP®, centralizes policy for legacy systems, and improves productivity across your organization at the lowest possible cost. Learn more at http://www.gimmal.com.